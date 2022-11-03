Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs: Tom Vickers' big match preview

Competition: Gallagher Premiership

Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, Northampton

Date and kick-off time: Friday, November 4, 2022, 7.45pm

Alex Mitchell will make his 100th Saints appearance if he comes on against Exeter on Friday night

Weather forecast: 7c, clear

Live television coverage: BT Sport

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys

Saints: Freeman; Skosan, Dingwall (c), Hutchinson, Sleightholme; Smith, James; Iyogun, Haywood, Painter; Salakaia-Loto, Moon; Scott-Young, Hinkley, Graham.

Replacements: Smith, A Waller, Hill, Nansen, Sylvester, Mitchell, Furbank, Proctor.

Exeter Chiefs: Hodge; John, O'Loughlin, Whitten, Woodburn; J Simmonds, J Maunder; Sio, Yeandle (c), Williams; Dunne, van Heerden; Ewers, Pearson, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Innard, Hepburn, Iosefa-Scott, Jenkins, Tuima, S Maunder, Becconsall, O'Brien.

Not considered for Saints selection: Matthew Arden, Juarno Augustus, Dan Biggar, James Grayson, Courtney Lawes, George Patten, Karl Wilkins.

Most recent meeting: Sunday, February 27, 2022: Saints 31 Exeter Chiefs 34 (Gallagher Premiership)

Tom's preview: It might only be early November, but Saints now have just three league games left before 2022 is out.

And what league games they are, as Phil Dowson's side take on a trio of teams who will all be confident they can make it to a Twickenham showpiece in 2023.

Saints square up to Exeter Chiefs, Saracens and Gloucester during the next month.

And it feels like a really significant set of matches as they bid to put themselves in a strong position approaching the second half of the Premiership season.

First up, it's the only home encounter of those three clashes, against Exeter on Friday night.

And with international players absent on both sides, the challenge is set for each squad.

Saints showed they could deal with losing the likes of Alex Coles, David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlam and Courtney Lawes when they beat Bristol Bears last Saturday.

However, it was far from a polished performance once again as they gave the Bears a sniff during the second half.

And if they do that against Exeter, they know they will get punished.

This is a side who pride themselves on brutality - and the physical battle, as ever, will be so key under the lights at the Gardens.

If Saints can match the opposition in that area, they will be confident they can complete their mission.

But if they suffer long spells of indiscipline, particularly at lineout time, they will be in real trouble.

Exeter will undoubtedly target that, having seen Saints struggle to defend close to their own line.

And if Saints give away their usual avalanche of penalties in all areas of the field, they will be well aware of what's coming.

The black, green and gold need to start showing progress under pressure while retaining their usual panache.

It is not an easy task against a team like Exeter, but it is a great chance to show what this Saints squad is made of.

Friday night lights are always seen as special, and Saints will be hoping that this can be a very special night indeed from their point of view.