Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs: Full team news for Friday's game at the Gardens

Freeman picked up a foot problem in the win at Wasps on October 9, while Skosan suffered concussion in the same game.

But they are now fit again and will start against Exeter at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

With George Furbank back from England duty, Saints have a wealth of backline options this week.

Tommy Freeman

They are able to give Alex Mitchell a breather on the bench as Tom James is selected at scrum-half.

Mitchell will make his 100th Saints appearance should he get on.

Ehren Painter will get his first league start of the season as he is handed the No.3 shirt.

Painter has been on dual registration with Bedford Blues in recent weeks as he has built up to full fitness.

Hooker Sam Matavesi is away with Fiji, so Robbie Smith takes his place on the bench.

Juarno Augustus suffered an injury against Bristol Bears last weekend so Sam Graham shifts to No.8 and Angus Scott-Young comes in at six.

James Grayson has also been ruled out of this week's game, but Saints have a strong bench that includes Mitchell, Furbank and Matt Proctor.

Fraser Dingwall skippers Saints once again from centre.

Flanker Kayde Sylvester could make his Premiership debut from the bench.

Saints: Freeman; Skosan, Dingwall (c), Hutchinson, Sleightholme; Smith, James; Iyogun, Haywood, Painter; Salakaia-Loto, Moon; Scott-Young, Hinkley, Graham.

Replacements: Smith, A Waller, Hill, Nansen, Sylvester, Mitchell, Furbank, Proctor.

Exeter Chiefs: Hodge; John, O'Loughlin, Whitten, Woodburn; J Simmonds, J Maunder; Sio, Yeandle (c), Williams; Dunne, van Heerden; Ewers, Pearson, Vermeulen.

