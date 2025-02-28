Northampton Saints v Ealing Trailfinders: Full team news for the cup quarter-final

Burger Odendaal (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Burger Odendaal is set to make his first appearance of the season after being named on the bench for Saints' Premiership Rugby Cup quarter-final against Ealing Trailfinders.

Saints take on the Championship table-toppers at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm), hoping to secure a semi-final against the winners of the clash between Exeter Chiefs and Sale Sharks.

And the black, green and gold have been handed a big boost with South African centre Odendaal now fit to return from the knee injury he suffered during last season's Gallagher Premiership final win against Bath.

Rory Hutchinson is also back in the matchday squad as he takes a break from training with Scotland to start at fly-half.

George Makepeace-Cubitt has recently been wearing the 10 shirt, but he has been added to the unavailable list.

Saints have a strong backline that includes the likes of James Ramm and George Hendy this weekend.

In the pack, Chunya Munga returns from injury to start at lock, while Angus Scott-Young skippers Saints from the six shirt.

Odendaal is on a bench that also contains the likes of Elliot Millar Mills and Juarno Augustus.

Makepeace-Cubitt, Emeka Atuanya, George Furbank, Sam Graham, Callum Hunter-Hill, Archie McParland, Toby Thame, Robbie Smith and Jonny Weimann are not available for selection.

Alex Coles, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, Alex Mitchell, Henry Pollock, Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith, Aiden Ainsworth-Cave and Ollie Scola are on international duty.

As for Ealing, they include former Saints wing Tom Collins in their starting-line-up.

Collins was a double-winner with the black, green and gold back in 2014, helping Saints to claim their first Premiership title.

And now he will start against his former employers for the first time since exiting the Gardens in 2023.

Another ex-Saint, centre Reuben Bird-Tulloch, also starts for Ealing.

Saints: 15 George Hendy; 14 James Ramm, 13 Tom Litchfield, 12 Charlie Savala, 11 Tom Seabrook; 10 Rory Hutchinson, 9 Tom James; 1 Emmanuel Iyogun, 2 Craig Wright, 3 Luke Green; 4 Chunya Munga, 5 Tom Lockett; 6 Angus Scott-Young (c), 7 Fyn Brown, 8 Iakopo Mapu.

Replacements: 16 Nathan Langdon, 17 Tom West, 18 Elliot Millar Mills, 19 Ed Prowse, 20 Juarno Augustus, 21 Jake Garside, 22 Burger Odendaal, 23 Will Glister.

Ealing Trailfinders: 15 Tobi Wilson; 14 Angus Kernohan, 13 Reuben Bird-Tulloch, 12 Francis Moore, 11 Tom Collins; 10 Dan Jones, 9 Craig Hampson; 1 Lefty Zigiriadis, 2 Mike Willemse (c), 3 George Davis; 4 Bobby De Wee, 5 Sean Lonsdale; 6 Rob Farrar, 7 Jordy Reid, 8 David Bridge.

Replacements: 16 Matt Cornish, 17 Kyle Whyte, 18 Biyi Alo, 19 Danny Cutmore, 20 Ollie Newman, 21 Lloyd Williams, 22 George Worboys, 23 Michael Dykes.