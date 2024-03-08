Northampton Saints v DHL Stormers: Full team news for Saturday's game at the Gardens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seabrook has not played since suffering an ankle problem during the Investec Champions Cup win against Toulon in December.

But he is now fit and available again as he is named among the replacements this weekend.

Rory Hutchinson will also be on the bench having not been selected by Scotland for their Guinness Six Nations match.

Lewis Ludlam will skipper Saints in the first of their two friendlies before returning to Gallagher Premiership action at Bristol Bears on March 22.

Saints boss Phil Dowson will look to give as many players as possible game time against Stormers, having named a squad of 30 for the match.

Alfie Garside, brother of Jake, who starts at full-back this weekend, is among the replacements. Alfie is a guest player from the University of Bath.

Curtis Langdon is suspended for this game and the clash with Sale Sharks next Friday, while Tarek Haffar, George Hendy, Beltus Nonleh, Tom Pearson, Ed Prowse, and James Ramm are also on the unavailable list this week, along with the seven players who are on Six Nations duty.

Saints: 15 Jake Garside; 14 Will Glister, 13 Tom Litchfield, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Ollie Sleightholme; 10 Charlie Savala, 9 Callum Braley; 1 Emmanuel Iyogun, 2 Sam Matavesi, 3 Trevor Davison; 4 Tom Lockett, 5 Chunya Munga; 6 Angus Scott-Young, 7 Lewis Ludlam (c), 8 Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: Robbie Smith, Tom Cruse, Alex Waller, Ethan Waller, Paul Hill, Temo Mayanavanua, Alex Moon, Geordie Irvine, Kayde Sylvester, Sam Graham, Tom James, Rory Hutchinson, Tom Seabrook, Ewan Baker, Alfie Garside (guest player).

DHL Stormers: 15 Warrick Gelant; 14 Chris Hollis, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Ben Loader; 10 Jurie Matthee, 9 Stefan Ungerer; 1 Brok Harris (c), 2 JJ Kotze, 3 Sazi Sandi; 4 Gary Porter, 5 Connor Evans; 6 Willie Engelbrecht, 7 Junior Pokomela, 8 Keke Morabe.

