Northampton Saints v Coventry: Full team news for Saturday's cup clash

Saints have made three changes to the team that lost at Leicester Tigers last weekend as Phil Dowson's men get set to host Coventry in the Premiership Rugby Cup on Saturday (kick-off 2.45pm).

The backline remains unchanged, but there are a trio of alterations in the pack as Craig Wright, Tom Lockett and Josh Kemeny come in.

Henry Walker drops to the bench, while Callum Hunter-Hill (calf) and Juarno Augustus (concussion) are added to the unavailable this week.

Saints also remain without Emeka Atuanya, Alex Coles, George Furbank, Sam Graham, George Hendy, Emmanuel Iyogun, Tom Litchfield, Archie McParland, Chunya Munga, Burger Odendaal, Toby Thame and Robbie Smith due to injury.

Rory Hutchinson, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, Curtis Langdon, Alex Mitchell, Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith, Aiden Ainsworth-Cave, Henry Pollock, Ollie Scola and Reuben Logan are on international duty.

Angus Scott-Young once again skippers Saints this weekend as they look to take a big step towards the knockout stages against a side who are level on points with them at the top of Pool 2.

Coventry have three former Saints players in their starting line-up as prop Toby Trinder, flanker Aaron Hinkley and fly-half Tommy Mathews are all in the first 15.

Saints: 15 James Ramm; 14 Will Glister, 13 Billy Pasco, 12 Charlie Savala, 11 Tom Seabrook; 10 George Makepeace-Cubitt, 9 Tom James; 1 Tarek Haffar, 2 Craig Wright, 3 Luke Green; 4 Ed Prowse, 5 Tom Lockett; 6 Josh Kemeny, 7 Angus Scott-Young (c), 8 Fyn Brown.

Replacements: 16 Henry Walker, 17 Tom West, 18 Elliot Millar Mills, 19 Temo Mayanavanua, 20 Archie Benson, 21 Iakopo Mapu, 22 Jonny Weimann, 23 Rafe Witheat.

Coventry: 15 Ryan Hutler; 14 David Opoku, 13 Daf-Rhys Tiueti, 12 Tom Hitchcock, 11 Jimmy Martin; 10 Tommy Mathews, 9 Sam Maunder; 1 Toby Trinder, 2 Jordon Poole, 3 Eliot Salt; 4 Obinna Nkwocha, 5 James Tyas; 6 Tom Ball, 7 Aaron Hinkley, 8 Senitiki Nayalo.

Replacements: 16 Will Biggs, 17 Jevaughn Warren, 18 Vilikesa Nairau, 19 Rhys Anstey, 20 Dan Okeke, 21 Josh Barton, 22 Charlie Robson, 23 Theo Mannion.