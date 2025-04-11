Northampton Saints v Castres Olympique: Full team news

George Furbank is ready to return this weekend (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

George Furbank is set to make his long-awaited return from injury after being named on the Saints bench for Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup quarter-final against Castres Olympique (kick-off 5.30pm).

Furbank has not played since suffering a broken arm in the Champions Cup pool stage win against Vodacom Bulls back on December 14.

But he has now recovered and is ready to wear the 23 shirt at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens this weekend.

It means Saints opt for a more traditional 5:3 split on the bench, with Tom James and Rory Hutchinson the other backline options.

Saints have named an unchanged starting 15, while the only alterations come among the replacements as Elliot Millar Mills and Furbank replace Luke Green and Angus Scott-Young respectively.

Emeka Atuanya, Sam Graham, George Makepeace-Cubitt, Archie McParland, Toby Thame, Ollie Sleightholme and Robbie Smith remain unavailable for selection.

Saints: 15. James Ramm; 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Burger Odendaal, 12. Fraser Dingwall (c), 11. George Hendy; 10. Fin Smith, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Emmanuel Iyogun, 2. Curtis Langdon, 3. Trevor Davison; 4. Temo Mayanavanua, 5. Alex Coles; 6. Josh Kemeny, 7. Henry Pollock, 8. Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: 16. Henry Walker, 17. Tom West, 18. Elliot Millar Mills, 19. Tom Lockett, 20. Tom Pearson, 21. Tom James, 22. Rory Hutchinson, 23. George Furbank.

Castres Olympique: 15. Theo Chabouni; 14. Geoffrey Palis, 13. Vilimoni Botitu, 12. Jack Goodhue, 11. Rémy Baget; 10. Louis le Brun, 9. Jeremy Fernandez; 1. Quentin Walcker, 2. Gaetan Barlot, 3. Will Collier; 4. Gauthier Maravat, 5. Leone Nakarawa; 6. Mathieu Babillot, 7. Baptiste Delaporte, 8. Abraham Papali'i.

Replacements: 16. Loris Zarantonello, 17. Lois Guerois-Galisson, 18. Aurelien Azar, 19. Simon Meka, 20. Romain Macurdy, 21. Baptiste Cope, 22. Santiago Arata, 23. Julien Dumora.