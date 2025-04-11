Northampton Saints v Castres Olympique: Big match preview

Competition: Investec Champions Cup (quarter-final)

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "It was a hurricane and pretty dreadful conditions when they last came here. Only two players that started against us in that game started (in the round of 16 win) against Benetton last weekend so we've played against Castres but I'm not sure we've played against the Castres. It's bound to be a much different affair on Saturday evening. We talked to people who know the Top 14 really well and what they say about Castres is character, toughness, never-say-die attitude. You saw that in spades in their performance last week. Castres will try to slow us down. We always want to play fast and we always want to make sure we find space, whether that's wide, in front of us or behind the line so nothing will change in how we want to play, it's just about how Castres are going to try to deal with that.”