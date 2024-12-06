Northampton Saints v Castres: Big match preview for Saturday's game
Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton
Date and kick-off time: Saturday, December 7, 2024, 3.15pm
Weather forecast: 6c, showers
Live television coverage: Premier Sports
Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland)
Assistant referees: Dave Sutherland, Ian Kenny
TMO: Andrew McMenemy
Saints: 15 James Ramm; 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Tom Litchfield, 12 Fraser Dingwall (c), 11 Ollie Sleightholme; 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Emmanuel Iyogun, 2 Curtis Langdon, 3 Elliot Millar Mills; 4 Temo Mayanavanua, 5 Tom Lockett; 6 Angus Scott-Young, 7 Henry Pollock, 8 Juarno Augustus.
Replacements: 16 Craig Wright, 17 Tom West, 18 Luke Green, 19 Chunya Munga, 20 Alex Coles, 21 Iakopo Mapu, 22 Archie McParland, 23 Rory Hutchinson.
Castres: 15 Theo Chabouni; 14 Josaia Raisuqe, 13 Adrien Seguret, 12 Joris Dupont, 11 Nathanael Hulleu; 10 Louis le Brun, 9 Santiago Arata (c); 1 Lois Guerois-Galisson, 2. Loris Zarantonello, 3 Aurelien Azar; 4 Guillaume Ducat, 5 Leone Nakarawa; 6 Yann Peysson, 7 Tyler Ardron, 8 Feibyan Tukino.
Replacements: 16 Pierre Colonna, 17 Wayan de Benedittis, 18 Nicolas Corato, 19 Mathieu Babillot, 20 Abraham Papalii, 21 Jeremy Fernandez, 22 Vilimoni Botitu, 23 Rémy Baget.
Not considered for Saints selection: Emeka Atuanya, Fyn Brown, Sam Graham, George Hendy, Callum Hunter-Hill, Josh Kemeny, Burger Odendaal, Toby Thame, Robbie Smith.
Most recent meeting: January 14, 2017: Saints 28 Castres 21 (Champions Cup)
Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "Castres are a very good side. They're sitting seventh in the Top 14 so they're having a good season and they're heavy, big, typically French in terms of some of their ball carriers with the speed and flair out the back. They're a handful of a side and one we're going to have to be a lot better against than we were in the game last weekend."
Opposition dangerman: Leone Nakarawa is a lock who is capable of doing much more than just forward duties. He is able to be a key attacking figure with a stellar offloading game.
Tom Vickers’ prediction: Saints are really desperate for a bounce-back success this weekend and though Castres will undoubtedly pose plenty of problems, let’s back Phil Dowson’s side to solve them in what are likely to be tricky conditions. Saints 22 Castres 18.