Northampton Saints v Castres: Big match preview for Saturday's game

By Tom Vickers
Published 6th Dec 2024, 13:18 BST
Saints last faced Castres in January 2017 (photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Competition: Investec Champions Cup (pool stages)

Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, December 7, 2024, 3.15pm

Weather forecast: 6c, showers

Live television coverage: Premier Sports

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland)

Assistant referees: Dave Sutherland, Ian Kenny

TMO: Andrew McMenemy

Saints: 15 James Ramm; 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Tom Litchfield, 12 Fraser Dingwall (c), 11 Ollie Sleightholme; 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Emmanuel Iyogun, 2 Curtis Langdon, 3 Elliot Millar Mills; 4 Temo Mayanavanua, 5 Tom Lockett; 6 Angus Scott-Young, 7 Henry Pollock, 8 Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: 16 Craig Wright, 17 Tom West, 18 Luke Green, 19 Chunya Munga, 20 Alex Coles, 21 Iakopo Mapu, 22 Archie McParland, 23 Rory Hutchinson.

Castres: 15 Theo Chabouni; 14 Josaia Raisuqe, 13 Adrien Seguret, 12 Joris Dupont, 11 Nathanael Hulleu; 10 Louis le Brun, 9 Santiago Arata (c); 1 Lois Guerois-Galisson, 2. Loris Zarantonello, 3 Aurelien Azar; 4 Guillaume Ducat, 5 Leone Nakarawa; 6 Yann Peysson, 7 Tyler Ardron, 8 Feibyan Tukino.

Replacements: 16 Pierre Colonna, 17 Wayan de Benedittis, 18 Nicolas Corato, 19 Mathieu Babillot, 20 Abraham Papalii, 21 Jeremy Fernandez, 22 Vilimoni Botitu, 23 Rémy Baget.

Not considered for Saints selection: Emeka Atuanya, Fyn Brown, Sam Graham, George Hendy, Callum Hunter-Hill, Josh Kemeny, Burger Odendaal, Toby Thame, Robbie Smith.

Most recent meeting: January 14, 2017: Saints 28 Castres 21 (Champions Cup)

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "Castres are a very good side. They're sitting seventh in the Top 14 so they're having a good season and they're heavy, big, typically French in terms of some of their ball carriers with the speed and flair out the back. They're a handful of a side and one we're going to have to be a lot better against than we were in the game last weekend."

Opposition dangerman: Leone Nakarawa is a lock who is capable of doing much more than just forward duties. He is able to be a key attacking figure with a stellar offloading game.

Tom Vickers’ prediction: Saints are really desperate for a bounce-back success this weekend and though Castres will undoubtedly pose plenty of problems, let’s back Phil Dowson’s side to solve them in what are likely to be tricky conditions. Saints 22 Castres 18.

