Northampton Saints v Cambridge Rugby: Full team news for Saturday's cup clash

Saints stick with a blend of youth and experience, with seven Senior Academy players set to start as newly-promoted Championship side Cambridge make the short trip to Northampton for the first time ever.

Phil Dowson makes seven changes following last Sunday's 48-22 defeat to Ealing Trailfinders in the cup opener.

The likes of Tommy Freeman, who starts at outside centre, and Ethan Waller are also set to make their first appearances of the season.

Tom Seabrook (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Hooker Langdon joins props Waller and Elliot Millar Mills in a new-look front row, with Emeka Atuanya making his first start in a Saints shirt alongside Tom Lockett in the engine room.

Theo Vukasinovic shifts to the back row to join flanker Henry Pollock and No.8 Izaiha Moore-Aiono, who start together for the third week running.

James Grayson captains the side from fly-half and partners youngster Archie McParland in the half-back berths once again, while Freeman makes his first-ever competitive start in Saints’ midfield alongside Toby Thame.

Seabrook makes his debut on the wing for Saints this weekend, joining Will Glister, who scored a brace on his competitive debut at Ealing last weekend, and George Hendy to complete the back three.

Alex Waller and Tom Cruse bring experience to Saints’ otherwise youthful bench, where Reuben Logan is set to make his first competitive appearance from amongst the replacements.

Callum Braley, Tarek Haffar, Paul Hill, Beltus Nonleh, Burger Odendaal, Ollie Sleightholme and Craig Wright are not available for selection.

Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Mitchell, Sam Matavesi and Temo Mayanavanua are on international duty.

Saints: 15 George Hendy; 14 Will Glister, 13 Tommy Freeman, 12 Toby Thame, 11 Tom Seabrook; 10 James Grayson (c), 9 Archie McParland; 1 Ethan Waller, 2 Curtis Langdon, 3 Elliot Millar Mills, 4 Emeka Atuanya, 5 Tom Lockett; 6 Theo Vukasinovic, 7 Henry Pollock, 8 Izaiha Moore-Aiono.

Replacements: 16 Tom Cruse, 17 Alex Waller, 18 Ed Prowse, 19 Kayde Sylvester, 20 Reuben Logan, 21 Jake Garside, 22 Joel Matavesi, 23 Tom Litchfield.

Cambridge Rugby: 15. Joe Tarrant, 14. Joe Green,13. Matt Hema, 12. Sam Hanks, 11. Eli Caven, 10. Steff James, 9. Toby Dabell, 1. Jake Elwood, 2. Ben Brownlie, 3. Matty Collins, 4. George Bretag Norris (c), 5. Gareth Baxter, 6. Noah Sloot, 7. Ben Adams, 8. Jared Cardew.