Northampton Saints v Bayonne: Big match preview
Competition: Investec Champions Cup (Pool 3, match three)
Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton
Date and kick-off time: Friday, January 12, 2023, 8pm
Weather forecast: 3c, mostly cloudy
Live television coverage: TNT Sports
Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)
Assistant referees: Ian Kenny (Sco) and David Sutherland (Sco)
TMO: Hollie Davidson (Sco)
Saints: Furbank (c); Freeman, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Sleightholme; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, Langdon, Davison; Mayanavanua, Coles; Lawes, Pearson, Graham.
Replacements: S Matavesi, Iyogun, Millar Mills, Moon, Augustus, Scott-Young, James, Litchfield.
Bayonne: Callandret; Megdoud, Tiberghien, Buliruarua, Baget; Dolhagaray, Machenaud; Cormenier, Bosch, Tatafu; Marchois (c), Leindekar; Bourdeau, Heguy, Bruni.
Replacements: Giudicelli, Perchaud, Cotet, Paulos, Cassiem, Labarbe, Spring, Lestrade.
Not considered for Saints selection: George Hendy, Paul Hill, Lewis Ludlam, Burger Odendaal, James Ramm, Tom Seabrook.
Most recent meeting: These teams have never met in a competitive fixture before
Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: “It's obviously been a few games since we played Toulon so we're looking forward to getting back into Europe. It's another massive challenge because they've got so much quality in their group and we're looking forward to seeing how we measure up again. They'll be disappointed with where they are in the league considering the quality of players they have in their group. They can be very dangerous and they were unlucky last weekend against Bordeaux. They've got some world class talent so we'll have to be on our mettle because they can turn a game at the drop of a hat."
Opposition dangerman: Scrum-half Maxime Machenaud may be 35 years old now, but he certainly knows how to steer a side around the park, and Saints will be eager to stop him getting any control in the game.
Tom Vickers’ prediction: Bayonne can certainly be dangerous, as they showed when claiming a 17-17 draw at Munster in December. But Saints have momentum and home advantage, and they will be so desperate to get this job done under the lights… Saints 29 Bayonne 18.