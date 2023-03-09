Competition: Gallagher Premiership

Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Date and kick-off time: Friday, March 10, 2023, 7.45pm

Saints were beaten by Bath back in October

Weather forecast: 1c, mostly cloudy

Live television coverage: BT Sport 1

Referee: Jack Makepeace

Saints: Ramm; Collins, Proctor, Dingwall (c), Freeman; F Smith, James; A Waller, R Smith, Hill; Salakaia-Loto, Moon; Scott-Young, Graham, Augustus.

Replacements: Cruse, E Waller, Petch, Nansen, S Matavesi, Braley, J Grayson, Hutchinson.

Bath: De Glanville; Hamer-Webb, Joseph, Ojomoh, Gallagher; Bailey, Schreuder; Obano, Dunn (c), Rae; Attwood, van Velze; Bayliss, Cloete, Reid.

Replacements: Doughty, Schoeman, Jonker, McNally, W Spencer, B Spencer, Butt, de Carpentier.

Not considered for Saints selection: Alex Coles, George Furbank, Mike Haywood, Emmanuel Iyogun, Courtney Lawes, Ollie Sleightholme, Karl Wilkins.

International duty: David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Mitchell

Most recent meeting: Saturday, October 22, 2022: Bath 27 Saints 14 (Gallagher Premiership)

Tom’s preview: On the face of it, this week’s clash at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens looks like the ideal hangover cure for a Saints side who were punch-drunk at Ashton Gate last Friday night.

Phil Dowson’s side were hit by a sobering nine-try 62-8 defeat as Bristol Bears inflicted their record Premiership loss.

But anyone thinking that Bath will arrive with a cup of coffee and a fry-up to help Saints get their heads straight, should think again.

Because you only need to look back to October to see how problematic the men from The Rec can be.

Saints had huge swathes of possession in that trip to the south west, but instead it was Bath who poured on the pain.

They landed a few sucker punches and defended for their lives as they stopped Saints claiming so much as a bonus point.

It was Bath’s first win of the league season, and they have not had a simple time of it since then.

In fact, they arrive in Northampton propping up the Premiership table.

So while they undoubtedly carry their threats, Saints have an opportunity to get their top-four bid back on track.

They must win, not only to banish those Bristol demons but to give themselves the best possible play-off chance going into their final three games.

London Irish away, Saracens at home and Newcastle away is not an easy run-in.

But then as emphasised last Friday night, nothing comes easy in this league.

And if Saints can’t get on their feet quickly, they will be have a sore head again on Saturday morning.