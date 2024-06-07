Northampton Saints v Bath: Full team news for the Gallagher Premiership final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saints have named an unchanged side for the Gallagher Premiership final on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Phil Dowson has stuck with the 23-man squad that secured a 22-20 success in the play-off semi-final at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens last Friday.

That means Courtney Lawes will captain Saints in his final game for the club before he departs for French side Brive this summer.

Alex Waller, Alex Moon and Lewis Ludam will also get the chance to play for the black, green and gold one more time, with Waller and Moon starting and Ludlam on the bench.

Courtney Lawes will skipper Saints at Twickenham (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Callum Braley remains the only player on the unavailable list.

Bath have also opted to name an unchanged side following their 31-23 semi-final success against Sale Sharks at The Rec last Saturday.

Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Odendaal, Dingwall, Sleightholme; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, Langdon, Davison; Moon, Coles; Lawes (c), Pearson, Augustus.

Replacements: S Matavesi, Iyogun, Millar Mills, Mayanavanua, Graham, Ludlam, James, Hendy.

Bath: Gallagher; Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Redpath, Muir; Russell, Spencer (c); Obano, Dunn, du Toit; Roux, Ewels; Hill, Underhill, Barbeary.