Northampton Saints v Bath: Full team news for Sunday's game

Saints have made five changes to their team for Sunday’s huge Gallagher Premiership game at home to table-toppers Bath (kick-off 3pm).

Curtis Langdon returns at hooker in place of Henry Walker, who is on the bench after his strong debut in the 61-0 win against Newcastle Falcons last Saturday.

In the second row, Temo Mayanavanua replaces Chunya Munga, who is now on the unavailable list, while Juarno Augustus comes in at No.8 for Henry Pollock.

Rory Hutchinson returns at centre in place of Tom Litchfield, while James Ramm replaces Ollie Sleightholme on the wing.

Pollock and Sleightholme are both on a Saints bench that again sees a 6:2 split.

Emeka Atuanya, George Furbank, Sam Graham, Emmanuel Iyogun, Munga, Burger Odendaal, Toby Thame and Robbie Smith are unavailable for selection this weekend.

Bath also make five changes to their starting line-up as Will Stuart, Ross Molony, Miles Reid, Max Ojomoh and Orlando Bailey come in for Thomas du Toit, Charlie Ewels, Ted Hill, Cameron Redpath and Tom de Glanville respectively.

Saints: 15. George Hendy; 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Fraser Dingwall (c), 12. Rory Hutchinson, 11. James Ramm; 10. Fin Smith, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Tom West, 2. Curtis Langdon, 3. Trevor Davison; 4. Temo Mayanavanua, 5. Alex Coles; 6. Josh Kemeny, 7. Tom Pearson, 8. Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: 16. Henry Walker, 17. Tarek Haffar, 18. Luke Green, 19. Tom Lockett, 20. Henry Pollock, 21. Angus Scott-Young, 22. Archie McParland, 23. Ollie Sleightholme.

Bath: 15. Orlando Bailey; 14. Joe Cokanasiga, 13. Ollie Lawrence, 12. Max Ojomoh, 11. Will Muir; 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben Spencer (c); 1. Beno Obano, 2. Tom Dunn, 3. Will Stuart; 4. Quinn Roux, 5. Ross Molony; 6. Guy Pepper, 7. Miles Reid, 8. Alfie Barbeary.

Replacements: 16. Kepu Tuipulotu, 17. Francois van Wyk, 18. Thomas du Toit, 19. Charlie Ewels, 20. Sam Underhill, 21. Louis Schreuder, 22. Josh Bayliss, 23. Jaco Coetzee.