Northampton Saints v Bath: Big match preview for the Gallagher Premiership final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fixture: Northampton Saints v Bath

Competition: Gallagher Premiership (final)

Venue: Twickenham Stadium, London

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, June 8, 2024, 3pm

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Waller will play for Saints for the last time this weekend (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Weather forecast: 18c, mostly cloudy

Live television coverage: TNT Sports and ITV

Referee: Christophe Ridley

Assistant referees: Luke Pearce and Anthony Woodthorpe

No.4: Ian Tempest

TMO: Tom Foley

Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Odendaal, Dingwall, Sleightholme; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, Langdon, Davison; Moon, Coles; Lawes (c), Pearson, Augustus.

Replacements: S Matavesi, Iyogun, Millar Mills, Mayanavanua, Graham, Ludlam, James, Hendy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bath: Gallagher; Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Redpath, Muir; Russell, Spencer (c); Obano, Dunn, du Toit; Roux, Ewels; Hill, Underhill, Barbeary.

Replacements: Annett, Schoeman, Stuart, Stooke, Bayliss, Schreuder, Bailey, Reid.

Not considered for Saints selection: Callum Braley

Most recent meeting: Saturday, May 18, 2024: Bath 43 Saints 12 (Gallagher Premiership)

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "I would have been fairly excited whoever we played. Having the calibre of players they have - Finn Russell is box office - it generates loads of interest from fans and media. Bath is a very well supported club and that's good because at Northampton we're very lucky to have a very fanatical supporters base. They're the things you really focus on and whether that style is exciting to go up against, I'm not sure because it's all week to week. The fact they're well supported, the fact they've got world class players, they're the things we want to challenge ourselves against."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bath head coach Johann van Graan: “This is certainly not just another normal week, this is the Premiership final and we have embraced every single part of it but in terms of our process we have stuck to our normal routine, prepared well and trained well but kept a good balance with time away from the club. We haven't done anything out of the ordinary."

Opposition dangerman: Finn Russell is clearly a huge threat, but Bath have so many of them. Ben Spencer is such a key cog in the wheel and the scrum-half will look to pull the strings this weekend.