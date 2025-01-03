Northampton Saints v Bath: Big match preview
Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton
Date and kick-off time: Sunday, January 5, 2024, 3pm
Weather forecast: 9c, showers
Live television coverage: TNT Sports
Saints: 15 George Hendy; 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Fraser Dingwall (c), 12 Rory Hutchinson, 11 James Ramm; 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Tom West, 2 Curtis Langdon, 3 Trevor Davison; 4 Temo Mayanavanua, 5 Alex Coles; 6 Josh Kemeny, 7 Tom Pearson, 8 Juarno Augustus.
Replacements: 16 Henry Walker, 17 Tarek Haffar, 18 Luke Green, 19 Tom Lockett, 20 Henry Pollock, 21 Angus Scott-Young, 22 Archie McParland, 23 Ollie Sleightholme.
Bath: 15. Orlando Bailey; 14. Joe Cokanasiga, 13. Ollie Lawrence, 12. Max Ojomoh, 11. Will Muir; 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben Spencer (c); 1. Beno Obano, 2. Tom Dunn, 3. Will Stuart; 4. Quinn Roux, 5. Ross Molony; 6. Guy Pepper, 7. Miles Reid, 8. Alfie Barbeary.
Replacements: 16. Kepu Tuipulotu, 17. Francois van Wyk, 18. Thomas du Toit, 19. Charlie Ewels, 20. Sam Underhill, 21. Louis Schreuder, 22. Josh Bayliss, 23. Jaco Coetzee.
Not available for selection: Emeka Atuanya, George Furbank, Sam Graham, Emmanuel Iyogun, Chunya Munga, Burger Odendaal, Toby Thame, Robbie Smith.
Referee: Adam Leal
Assistant referees: Dan Jones and Calum Howard
No.4: James Pidding
TMO: Stuart Terheege
Most recent meeting: Friday, September 10, 2023: Bath 38 Saints 16 (Gallagher Premiership)
Saints defence coach Lee Radford: "Bath are certainly the form team in the Premiership at the moment. You look at the way they play and their whole game is based on their go-forward on the ground so for us it's a really tough challenge on our doorstep but one I'm really looking forward to. They're probably still stinging from last season and they got one over on us in the first round of the Prem this year so they'll be coming full of confidence this week. They've got a maverick at 10 (Finn Russell), they've got an unbelievably good long kicking game and their entries into their 22 are right up there in terms of return for points. We're going to have to put our heads in the spokes on the try line, we're going to have to show some resilience, we're going to have to move really well and, like all big games when two quality sides are playing, we're going to have to take the opportunities when they present themselves.”
Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan: “We said it before, we're dreaming big dreams but that's on the inside, that's on the inner circle. So we respect all nine of the other teams in the league. We did it against Newcastle, we did it against Saracens and we'll do it again this week against Northampton. We just want to get better, and hopefully, by the end of the season, we'll be in a good position, and then who knows what might happen?"
Opposition dangerman: It’s a tough choice here because Bath have so many threats, but Ollie Lawrence gets the vote this time as the bulldozing centre is in serious form.
Tom Vickers’ prediction: While Bath have plenty of margin for error due to their strong first half of the season, Saints don’t have such a luxury. Phil Dowson’s men really need to prevail this weekend and if they can find that real fire and desire in front of their home fans, they are capable of doing it. Saints 28 Bath 27.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.