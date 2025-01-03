Northampton Saints v Bath: Big match preview

Competition: Gallagher Premiership (round 10)

Saints defence coach Lee Radford: "Bath are certainly the form team in the Premiership at the moment. You look at the way they play and their whole game is based on their go-forward on the ground so for us it's a really tough challenge on our doorstep but one I'm really looking forward to. They're probably still stinging from last season and they got one over on us in the first round of the Prem this year so they'll be coming full of confidence this week. They've got a maverick at 10 (Finn Russell), they've got an unbelievably good long kicking game and their entries into their 22 are right up there in terms of return for points. We're going to have to put our heads in the spokes on the try line, we're going to have to show some resilience, we're going to have to move really well and, like all big games when two quality sides are playing, we're going to have to take the opportunities when they present themselves.”