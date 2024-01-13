Northampton Saints 61 Bayonne 14: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Soak it up, drink it in - the Saints have marched into the last 16 in the Investec Champions Cup, and they’ve done it in serious style!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow Warriors, Toulon and Bayonne, all beaten in Pool 3.

In fact, Bayonne weren’t just beaten, they were eviscerated.

On the night Saints confirmed their place in the knockout stages, where they haven’t ventured since 2020, the French side provided little resistance.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Courtney Lawes scored against Bayonne (photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The black, green and gold ran riot, going through their full repertoire as they danced into a 42-0 half-time lead.

The home supporters were singing, the bonus point was secured, the job was all but done.

Bayonne were missing some stars, but so were Saints, who continue to claim victories without their captain, Lewis Ludlam, and last season’s player of the year, James Ramm, to name but two.

This Saints squad has shown its depth and strength time and again in recent months, winning - pinch us, we must be dreaming - eight successive matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They have flexed their muscles at home and abroad, with their mentality just as impressive as their physicality.

And against Bayonne, it all came together to ensure that this time, there was to be no need for any late heroics.

This time, Saints flew clear and didn’t look back.

This time, Northampton will not be a side that is simply forgotten when the pool stages end.

It was another Saintly statement in Europe’s biggest competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Okay, at times it looked like Bayonne didn’t want to be here, but Saints certainly did.

Their handling was hot, their awareness was awesome and their execution was excellent.

They have taken 14 points from a possible 15 in Pool 3, ending a run of 10 successive Champions Cup defeats to win three in a row.

And now they can enjoy trying to make it four on one of Europe’s grandest stages, Thomond Park, where Saints teams of years gone by have been close but not quite completed the mission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you think that history will worry this side, think again.

Not much fazes them, as they have showed week after week.

And with the wind well and truly in their sails, don’t write off the possibility of them penning another European epic in Limerick next Saturday evening.

How they rated…

GEORGE FURBANK - flew forward at every opportunity, breaking Bayonne open for fun, once again displaying the physicality he has stepped up this season… 9

TOMMY FREEMAN - CHRON STAR MAN - just absolute class. This man is one of the best wingers around right now and his stats in all areas were off the charts here… 9.5

Advertisement

Advertisement

FRASER DINGWALL - such a clever player, in attack and defence, he stood tall when he needed to but also showed his ability to help open up Bayonne with some neat inside passes… 8.5

RORY HUTCHINSON - the centre wasn’t only at his creative best, he was also hitting hard and carrying with force as he produced a superb all-round showing… 9

OLLIE SLEIGHTHOLME - amazingly, he didn’t score on this occasion! He normally finds a way to grab points but he still had an impact for his team… 8

FIN SMITH - another excellent night from the tee while he also put Saints in all the right positions and racked up plenty of big tackles, too… 9

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALEX MITCHELL - Bayonne tried to get to him early on but he eventually evaded their clutches and put them under huge pressure time and again… 8.5

ALEX WALLER - a night to remember for the prop as he bagged a brace, showing so much desire to get to the line while also impressing in his typically strong areas… 9

CURTIS LANGDON - week after week, this guy sets the tone for this team as he fizzes around the field, providing such a spark, and tries, too… 9

TREVOR DAVISON - one of his carries took about three Bayonne players with him and he continues to look like a strong signing… 8.5

Advertisement

Advertisement

TEMO MAYANAVANUA - produced a one-handed pass that was a thing of beauty and he had a big night overall, topping Saints’ tackle count with a whopping 19… 9

ALEX COLES - pinched a lineout in some style to provide a try for Pearson and he was typically all-action here, showing his ability around the park… 8.5

COURTNEY LAWES - there almost doesn’t seem any need to write these any more because you know he’s just so good every time he plays. Grabbed a second try in three Champions Cup games and looked world class in every aspect - again… 9

TOM PEARSON - followed in Ollie Sleightholme’s footsteps by delivering a hat-trick, and this was a quite incredible performance packed with physicality. Surely must also start for England… 9.5

Advertisement

Advertisement

SAM GRAHAM - his power game continues to go up and up and he always causes problems for opposition sides at the breakdown, which is key for Saints… 8.5

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

TOM JAMES (for Mitchell 49) - marked his return from suspension with a try and Saints will be delighted to have him back… 7.5

SAM MATAVESI (for Langdon 52) - was in the thick of the action after coming on, showing just how strong Saints’ options at hooker really are… 7.5

MANNY IYOGUN (for Waller 52) - looked so hungry in defence, making some really big hits and doing everything he could to stop Bayonne getting any sort of consolation… 7.5

Advertisement

Advertisement

ELLIOT MILLAR MILLS (for Davison 52) - got stuck in as usual and he helped Saints to keep going… 7