Northampton Saints 46 Harlequins 17: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

James Ramm finished off a fine try that involved some sensational combination play with Tommy Freeman

That is exactly what Saints did on New Year's Day as they put Harlequins to the sword at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

It was a dream start to 2023 and something they would dearly love to replicate on a regular basis as the year goes on.

Not only were tanks full of desire and intensity on the field, the stands were full off it.

It was the kind of afternoon that everyone at the club had craved after a disappointing end to 2022.

And it showed what one win can do to inspire new confidence at a club that badly needed it.

Saints had rightly taken some criticism in December as their November collapse at Saracens was followed by tepid showings against Gloucester and La Rochelle.

They were better against Munster but couldn't find a way past the Irish province, with fears growing that Saints were really going to struggle as 2022 turned to 2023.

But those worries were at least eased by what unfolded on Sunday afternoon.

Saints finally delivered close to the 80-minute performance they have been talking about since the season began.

They swarmed all over Harlequins from the moment the match kicked off, showing the benefits of their weekend off during the festive period.

Quins, understandably, looked lethargic, having only played, and been beaten, five days earlier.

They were missing key men such as Joe Marler, Will Evans - a regular tormentor of Saints at the breakdown - and Marcus Smith, and it showed.

But that should not take anything away from a Saints side who had key absences of their own.

There was no Alex Coles, no Courtney Lawes and no Juarno Augustus to add power to their pack.

But they still showed plenty of force, with the likes of David Ribbans, Angus Scott-Young and Lewis Ludlam leading the charge.

Saints stepped things up massively in defence, and that included in the Quins half.

They refused to let their opponents get up a head of steam on the counter, and it forced the away side into mistakes.

And when the mistakes came, Saints punished them in far more clinical fashion than they had been doing in the games prior to this.

Saints scored six tries - and there could even have been more on a day when the Gardens got its voice back.

The players turned up and the fans turned up the noise levels.

It was something that must now be used as a benchmark.

Saints know the tests are only going to get tougher.

They continue to play all of the sides around them in the Gallagher Premiership in the next couple of months, with Exeter, Leicester, Sale and Gloucester lying in wait.

They will hope for a last hoorah in Europe in between those games, but the reality is that the Premiership is all that matters now.

Yes, they would like to beat Munster and La Rochelle, yes, they would like to win the Premiership Rugby Cup - but securing a second successive top-four finish takes priority.

To achieve that aim, they will have to ensure this showing against Quins is more than just a flash in the 2023 pan.

They have to go to Sandy Park on Saturday and back it up.

That is far easier said than done, but Saints have at least laid the foundations now.

How they rated…

GEORGE FURBANK – the full-back looked back to his best as he flew forward at every opportunity, testing the Quins line, pulling the strings and scoring a try… 8.5

TOMMY FREEMAN – tested Quins every time he got the ball and provided a superb assist for Ramm’s second try… 8.5

MATT PROCTOR – some lovely footwork at times and came close to a try on a couple of occasions… 8

FRASER DINGWALL – what a performance from the centre, who was a constant menace in attack and defence… 9

JAMES RAMM – CHRON STAR MAN – just about edged the star man honours as he scored two tries, the second at a really key time, and showcased incredible athleticism throughout… 9

FIN SMITH – forced off at half-time but not before he could deliver a fine 40-minute showing that included physicality and a lovely pass for Ramm’s first try… 8

ALEX MITCHELL – ensured Saints played in the right areas and kept the tempo high as he kept Quins on their toes… 7.5

ALEX WALLER – a really strong and determined display from the prop, who produced what felt like his best performance of the season… 8.5

SAM MATAVESI – had to come off after just 28 minutes after a charge towards the line seemed to injure him, but he was strong prior to that… 7

PAUL HILL – a big shift from the prop as he popped up everywhere, often keeping attacks alive in different ways… 8.5

DAVID RIBBANS – a brutal display from the England lock, who was in the kind of form that won him Saints’ player of the season prizes a couple of years ago… 9

ALEX MOON – set the tone with a big win at a very early breakdown and was a picture of desire throughout… 9

LUKHAN SALAKAIA-LOTO – what a signing this man has been! He just keeps ploughing on, putting immense pressure on opponents, and he grabbed a try with a clever finish here… 9

ANGUS SCOTT-YOUNG – if Duracell are looking for someone for their next advertising campaign, they should give this man a call as his energy levels are through the roof in attack and defence… 9

LEWIS LUDLAM – the skipper led from the front and there seemed to be more than one of him as he got through so many carries and tackles… 9

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

MIKE HAYWOOD (for Matavesi 28) – a really good showing from the hooker as he kept the lineout steady and threatened in attack… 8

COURTNALL SKOSAN (for Smith 40) – looked so up for this and his physicality was through the roof as he shrugged off defenders for fun… 8

CALLUM BRALEY (for Mitchell 46) – a really positive performance as he showed his class with his best showing since joining Saints last summer… 8

MANNY IYOGUN (for Waller 55) – had a tough task against Wilco Louw at scrum time but made some big hits and carries… 6.5

