Northampton Saints 28 Saracens 24: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Tarek Haffar came off the bench to score twice for Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Seventy-nine minutes of agony were followed by a minute of ecstasy at the Gardens on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A week out from the Investec Champions Cup final, Saints put their supporters through the mill as the strongest side they could field squared up to play-off-chasing Saracens.

It was, as expected, an excruciating watch, as men in black, green and gold dropped like flies.

First Curtis Langdon was forced off, then James Ramm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henry Pollock and Temo Mayanavanua were taped up, though the former did complete the game, before Alex Coles had to limp off, leaving Saints down to 14 men.

Fears swirled around an anxious Gardens as more injury doubts started to add to the 13 missing players who were already on the unavailable list prior to the game.

And many fans will have spent the majority of their afternoon focusing on the Saints bench, where there was more ice was being dished out than in a busy bar on a Saturday night.

With the home side 24-7 down, supporters, and players, would have been forgiven for switching off and thinking about the trip to Cardiff for the Investec Champions Cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, to their immense credit, Saints refused to be distracted from the task in front of them, despite taking hit after hit.

Their bench breathed new life into the contest and instead it was Saracens who were left gasping for air.

Mark McCall's men suddenly seemed rattled as the enormity of the situation seemed to dawn on them.

Here they were, seemingly cruising against a Saints side with nothing but pride and cohesion to play for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But here they were, starting to ship tries against that same team.

And in the end, here they were, staring at a sobering defeat in the Gardens sun as Tarek Haffar rounded the final man to win it for the hosts with seconds remaining.

It was a stunning comeback that showed the sheer character of this Saints side.

They refused to give up, they refused to relent, and ultimately they got their rewards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a hugely enjoyable end to a game that many Saints fans wanted to be over before it began.

There will now be a nervous wait to see if Saints can recover anyone in time for the Champions Cup final.

But what this club has showed in the build-up to the showpiece is heart the size of a lion, four of which Saints now have in their side.

And they will need all of that again at the Principality Stadium as they bid to achieve something truly special.

How they rated…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JAMES RAMM - made a few early bursts, but didn't have much of a chance to get into the game before an injury made him a passenger and eventually forced him off... 6.5

TOMMY FREEMAN - CHRON STAR MAN - really carried his team over the line late on as he kept putting Saracens under pressure with his physicality and direct running... 8

FRASER DINGWALL - once again led his side superbly, playing a key role as they mounted a stunning comeback... 7.5

RORY HUTCHINSON - a really physical showing from the centre, who produced a hugely influential performance, impressing after going to fly-half in the second half... 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TOM LITCHFIELD - the cannonball kid blasted some holes in Saracens here and there, and he delivered the final pass for Haffar to win it... 7.5

FIN SMITH - delivered a delicious grubber kick for Josh Kemeny's try and he really put himself about in defence once again... 7

ALEX MITCHELL - typically lively as he tried to find a way around and through Saracens, but they did manage to shackle him pretty well... 7

MANNY IYOGUN - was penalised at scrum time on a couple of occasions but kept battling on for his side... 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CURTIS LANGDON - Saints will desperately hope the shoulder injury he sustained isn't serious as he had to come off early on here... 6

TREVOR DAVISON - made his way around the field looking to carry hard for his team, but Saracens largely did well when he was on... 6.5

TEMO MAYANAVANUA - rolled his ankle in the first half but fought on until midway through the second half, using his power to help Saints tire Saracens out... 7

TOM LOCKETT - went down at one point looking like he had suffered an injury but got back to his feet and battled hard... 7.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALEX COLES - a really impressive showing from this man, who will be a huge miss in Cardiff if his knee issue keeps him out. He seemed to be everywhere at times... 8

JOSH KEMENY - another really hard-working display from the flanker, who flew in to try to help Saints keep hold of the ball... 7.5

HENRY POLLOCK - a rare game without a headline moment for the young man, but we'll let him off. Was up against a big Saracens back row but still gave as good as he got... 7

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

CRAIG WRIGHT (for Langdon 27) - another really impressive performance from this young man as he flew around the field... 7.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TOM SEABROOK (for Ramm 37) - will have rued one try-scoring opportunity that got away, but he was a lively presence and played a key role in the comeback... 7

TAREK HAFFAR (for Iyogun 56) - what a contribution from the prop as he showcased his power for his first try and then his speed for his second... 8

ANGUS SCOTT-YOUNG (for Kemeny 56) - got around the field so well, always seeming to be on hand to make a carry or a tackle... 7.5

JAKE GARSIDE (for Smith 56) - backed up his impressive showing against Exeter with a really lively cameo here... 7.5