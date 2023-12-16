Northampton Saints 22 Toulon 19: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

It may be too early in the season for this Saints team to win trophies, but they’ve already won hearts.

Because while Chris Boyd brought back the enjoyment in watching the black, green and gold, Phil Dowson and Co have now, after so long, brought back the belief to supporters.

Belief that this team can continually compete with the top teams - and beat them on a regular basis.

They have now seen off Harlequins, Saracens, Glasgow Warriors and Toulon on four phenomenal weekends in succession.

Sam Graham showed his delight after Saints saw off Toulon (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Each time they have shown the full gamut of qualities needed to take down such titans.

And against Toulon, they displayed the never-say-die attitude that has been built over the past few seasons.

This Saints team is now one to be reckoned with, at home and abroad.

It is one that bears many similarities to the double-winning heroes of 2014.

Let’s list a few…

Many of its squad members have been through pain at Saints and come through the other side. The 2014 team was forged from players who had lost play-off semi-finals, a Premiership final and a Heineken Cup final. This team has suffered a long losing streak during a tough Covid period, semi-final losses and, prior to this season a failure to win in the Champions Cup since 2020.

Like the 2014 team, this group has unsung players stepping up. In 2014, the likes of Sam Dickinson and Luther Burrell came to the forefront. Here, the likes of Sam Graham, a No.8 who, as Dickinson did, arrived from the Championship, and Tom Seabrook have been so key.

That leads into the topic of recruitment and bringing in players who the coaches have targeted and improved as part of the collective.

Years ago, Saints picked up English players from other clubs and turned them into top internationals. Now it feels like that is starting to happen again.

What else did the 2014 team have? It had a very special Courtney Lawes. This team also has a very special Courtney Lawes.

That team had the ability to win in all weather. This team has showed it can do that at Newcastle and Glasgow already this season.

The 2014 team could suffer huge setbacks in games (red cards, injuries) and still somehow find a way to prevail. Saints lost three wingers to injury against Toulon and still found a way to come back.

The 2014 team had a 13 who could do it all. For George Pisi, now see Tommy Freeman.

The list goes on and on.

So here we are, dreaming again of a 2014 repeat.

Not since 2015, when Saints finished top of the regular-season Premiership table for the first time in their history, a year after that double-winning season, have fans felt so confident in a side that runs out at the Gardens.

And the roar that was heard across Northampton at full-time on Friday night reflected that. It felt like one of those nights of yesteryear under the lights.

Fin Smith even booted the ball out in the same area of the ground to when Stephen Myler sealed the 2014 semi-final win against Leicester Tigers.

Yes, this is a new team trying to make its own history, but that 2014 group, who will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their triumph next year, remains a special template.

There is still much work to do for this set of players to get anywhere close to that one.

But the similarities listed above can only be seen as hugely promising signs.

How they rated…

GEORGE FURBANK – CHRON STAR MAN – the star man award could have gone to a few players, but this man gets it for two tries, an assist, some key last-ditch tackling and playing through the pain all night as he skippered his side to victory once again… 9

TOM SEABROOK – a really big loss to Saints after such a fantastic start to his career at the club. He was forced off, unable to put any weight on his left leg, and everyone will be hoping for the best for him… 7

TOMMY FREEMAN – caught the eye in a couple of moments, most notably when he somehow provided a try from Furbank out of absolutely nothing, using his strength and awareness to incredible effect… 7.5

TOM LITCHFIELD – centre, wing, whatever – this young man showed his talent on the big stage as he stepped into the team in place of the hugely influential Fraser Dingwall and made a massive impact… 8.5

GEORGE HENDY – such a shame to see him have to leave the game with what appeared to be a bad knee injury. Prior to that, he had showed his class again, playing his part in the opening try for Saints… 6.5

FIN SMITH – he slotted the most difficult conversion of the night, showing how nerveless he is, and he controlled the game well, creating plenty. His offload during Saints’ first try was a thing of beauty… 8.5

ALEX MITCHELL – just keeps going and going. Saints needed him to play the full 80 and not only did he do that, but he somehow remained sharp until the end, conjuring up a hugely important 50:22 during the second half… 8.5

ETHAN WALLER – gave away a couple of penalties early on but bounced back in style, impressing around the park before being replaced… 7.5

CURTIS LANGDON – seriously, what a signing! His aggression and energy around the park is so valuable to Saints as he adds a confrontational presence but stays on the right side of the referee at the same time… 8.5

TREVOR DAVISON – big Trev really is doing the business for Saints, keeping the scrum steady but also adding plenty in contact… 8

TEMO MAYANAVANUA – found himself on the wrong side of the referee on a couple of occasions, but aside from the concession of those penalties he put in a decent showing… 7

ALEX MOON – his impact in maul defence can’t be underestimated and he proved to be a valuable asset once again here… 7.5

COURTNEY LAWES – was named man of the match by TNT Sports after yet another gargantuan performance. Not much else to say about him because it’s all been said. He’s just so good… 9

TOM PEARSON – topped Saints’ tackle count once again as he provided plenty of energy for his team and helped them to match Toulon physically… 8

SAM GRAHAM – a quite incredible effort from the No.8, who thundered into tackles, made big carries and really stood out throughout the game… 9

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

OLLIE SLEIGHTHOLME (for Hendy 26) – didn’t get too much time to make an impact as he was added to the injury list, but looked assured up to that point… 6.5

CHARLIE SAVALA (for Seabrook 43) – to make your debut in such circumstances must be so difficult, but he took to life at Saints like a duck to water and pressured Toulon to the point where they lost their cool… 7.5

SAM MATAVESI (for Langdon 59) – is looking sharp and he was hungry for action, getting his hands on the ball as much as he could… 6.5

TOM LOCKETT (for Mayanavanua 59) – stepped up to become the late hero, going over out wide for the bonus-point try that won the game for his team… 7