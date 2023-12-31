Northampton Saints 21 Sale Sharks 17: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Watching this Saints team right now almost feels like going to see a new Harry Houdini show each weekend.

Because game in, game out, week in, week out, they somehow come up with new ways to escape increasingly precarious positions and lift themselves to victory.

With their backs against the wall, they come out fighting.

This season so far, they have nabbed a narrow win at Newcastle, clung on to secure a breakdown penalty to beat Bath, held off late comeback bids from Harlequins and Glasgow Warriors, survived a late scare at Saracens, toppled Toulon with a last-gasp try, somehow got over the line at Gloucester and now come back from the dead against Sale Sharks.

George Furbank led Saints to victory (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

At Kingsholm in the penultimate match of 2023, Saints had all of the momentum against them but somehow found a way to turn the tables before enjoying a last-gasp penalty miss from Gloucester that made sure of a bonus-point success.

But what happened against Sale seemed even more unlikely, especially when Saints fell 14-0 down.

The Sharks, one of the most resilient sides around, just were not giving an inch in defence, seemingly executing their game plan to perfection as they landed two sucker punches on Saints, one at the end of the first half and one at the start of the second.

It looked like the perfect away performance, taking the heat out of the occasion and silencing the sell-out crowd at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

As much belief is there is in this Saints side, it just felt like the task was growing ever more impossible.

Yet, this team never thinks like that.

They always think they have a path back into the game.

George Furbank got them on the board with a try, but Sale hit back with a George Ford drop goal and looked to be steadying the ship again.

But when the going gets tough, the tough get going - and that was exactly what Saints did.

They were able to bring on the likes of Tarek Haffar, Curtis Langdon and Courtney Lawes.

And they managed to completely swing the momentum, using the wave of noise created by Alex Mitchell's try, which brought them back to just three points down, to sail to victory.

The pressure became too much for the Sharks to bear as they were submerged and Saints secured a penalty try while forcing opposition prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour into the sin bin.

And the black, green and gold then showed their mental fortitude in defence as they stole a Sale lineout inside the 22 before calmly running the ball clear and recycling it.

They then booted the ball out to secure yet another nerve-jangling win that they had earned in such entertaining style once more.

It showed just how important home advantage is as the crowd got up and helped to carry their players to new heights.

In the race for a top-two spot, this victory was essential for Saints with eight league matches still to play.

They again displayed an elite mentality, something a title-winning team needs and something that propelled them to the top of the Gallagher Premiership tree at the end of a year in which they have developed beyond belief.

They have gone from a side who possessed plenty of style but perhaps lacked the necessary substance to go all the way back in May to a team with an all-court game capable of toppling some of the best sides the Premiership and Europe has to offer.

Saints know there is still much work to do in 2024, but they couldn't be marching into the new year in any better shape.

They have claimed six successive wins against six sides who possess such danger.

And now they will start their 2024 journey at the home of a team who sit right next to them at the summit in the Premiership and Champions Cup Pool 3.

It is another massive test in a season full of them.

Exeter will most likely be made favourites at a stadium where they have not lost since a defeat to Saracens in October 2022.

Saints will go there with the odds stacked against them.

But that, it seems, is just how they like it.

How they rated…

GEORGE FURBANK – CHRON STAR MAN – a captain’s performance as he battled bravely until the end, scoring the try that breathed new life into Saints before causing the penalty try that won it for them, all while providing such strength under the high ball… 8.5

TOMMY FREEMAN – he might not have got on the scoresheet but he made plenty of valuable metres for his side here and gave them a real threat on the break… 7.5

BURGER ODENDAAL – a strong debut from the centre, who got better and better as the game wore on, making some powerful interventions… 7

RORY HUTCHINSON – his creativity helped Saints to unlock Sale during the second period as he set up Furbank’s try and constantly fired passes that stretched the away defence… 8

OLLIE SLEIGHTHOLME – had a couple of issues under the high ball but when the ball was in hand, he was flying forward during the second half, helping to inject life into Saints… 7

FIN SMITH – a really strong performance from the fly-half as he largely kicked well from the tee, made some good carries and, crucially, gained the team plenty of ground with his kicks to touch… 7.5

ALEX MITCHELL – week after week, this guy puts in big performances, and he took charge more and more as the match went on, pushing Sale to the limit and scoring a timely try… 8.5

ALEX WALLER – a really big showing in the scrum from the returning loosehead prop, who earned his side a few penalties… 7.5

SAM MATAVESI – tried to use his footwork to weave a way through Sale but they stood tall during the time when he was on the field… 6.5

TREVOR DAVISON – this guy has been such a solid signing for Saints as he gives them power at the scrum and real desire around the park… 7.5

CHUNYA MUNGA – tried to get into the game but Sale stopped Saints getting into their stride when he was on and it was more of a kick battle so he couldn’t get too involved… 6.5

ALEX COLES – made his 100th appearance for Saints and delivered another good showing for the black, green and gold… 7.5

ANGUS SCOTT-YOUNG – put everything he had into trying to force Sale back and there was no shortage of desire… 7

TOM PEARSON – his performance was a microcosm of Saints’ as he got better and better as the game wore on and he started to have a real influence late on… 7.5

JUARNO AUGUSTUS – tried to power his team forward with some typically bulldozing carries but was unfortunately forced off for a head injury assessment during the second half… 7.5

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

CURTIS LANGDON (for Matavesi 49) – this guy really does set the tone for Saints and he added so much energy to their performance… 8

ALEX MOON (for Munga 49) – his lineout steal late on helped to win the game for Saints and he was able to have a real impact… 7.5

PAUL HILL (for Davison 54) – made a couple of strong carries and did his work at scrum time but was forced off with an injury… 7

TAREK HAFFAR (for Waller 56) – what a cameo from this guy, who appears to be the ultimate impact player, as he stepped up to win penalties at the scrum and really carried the fight to Sale… 8