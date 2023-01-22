Northampton Saints 13 La Rochelle 31: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

But what unfolded in their next outing on home soil fell more into the nightmare category.

Not because the performance was far worse, but because the outcome was.

We’re not necessarily talking about the scoreboard here either.

Callum Braley started at scrum-half for Saints

La Rochelle were favourites to grab the win they wanted - and they eventually secured it by a margin of 18 points.

But what mattered most was the damage done to the Saints squad in the process.

Yes, the black, green and gold wanted to secure the win they needed to try to drop into the Challenge Cup.

But their priority always had to be the Gallagher Premiership top-four bid, and what occurred could prove particularly problematic as they aim to achieve their main aim.

Because not only did they again lose Courtney Lawes to injury but, most importantly from a short-term perspective, they lost two other key men to red cards.

Lawes would not have played in the huge derby showdown at Leicester Tigers next Saturday as he, like Lewis Ludlam, Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith and Tommy Freeman, has been called up by England ahead of the Six Nations.

But Fraser Dingwall and certainly Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, one of the standout players in a difficult season so far, would have started.

Not Saints face the almost certain prospect of having to do without the talented duo, potentially for more than one crucial Premiership game.

And it rubs salt in the wounds for a side who were already smarting from failing to grab a win in this season’s Champions Cup.

In fact, Saints have now lost the past 10 matches they have played in this competition, which has been a source of real frustration and anguish.

They have been handed horror draws year on year, and the games have been far from fun in many ways.

They have showed glimpses of what they are capabe of when they get it right, including a picturebook try finished off by Tom James on Saturday.

But at the top, top level against the top, top sides, they have fallen short.

There has to be some realism applied here, as Saints have nowhere near the budget of the teams they have been facing in the Champions Cup.

But supporters, players and coaches will still have expected to have done better than the record they possess suggests they have.

And they will be further irked by the fact that some of their Premiership rivals have been able to enjoy far more success than them in Europe.

Against La Rochelle on Saturday, Saints were actually going well until Dingwall was dismissed for head-on-head contact with Dillyn Leyds.

In fact, it would be fair to say there really was little between the two sides.

Saints had more possession and territory, but, yet again, they failed to capitalise on it and were made to pay.

La Rochelle scored from their only meaningful attack prior to Dingwall's red card, and Saints found themselves 7-3 down at the break against a side boasting a man more.

And when that side is the team that won the Champions Cup last season, you know you are in trouble.

There is no shortage of effort and energy from Saints, but their lack of discipline continues to cost them so dearly.

And when Salakaia-Loto was sent off with the clock in the red, it really was the icing on a cake that is proving so difficult to swallow right now.

Saints still have plenty to play for in domestic action, but their cause has certainly not been helped by another tortuous European campaign.

And the full extent of that torture will only be gauged by how the game goes at Mattioli Woods Welford Road next weekend.

How they rated…

GEORGE FURBANK - produced one fantastic 50:22 and nearly delivered another on a day when Saints will be grateful he came through unscathed... 6.5

TOMMY FREEMAN - was beaten on one occasion but largely covered well and had some threat when he got his hands on the ball... 6

FRASER DINGWALL - not a day he will look back on fondly as he was red carded just before the break for a head-on-head collision that had no malice about it at all… 4.5

RORY HUTCHINSON - was one of the biggest threats to the La Rochelle defence as his elusive running caused problems, including when he played a key role in the Saints try... 6.5

COURTNALL SKOSAN - didn't get the ball in the areas he would have hoped and his handling deserted him on a couple of occasions before he came off... 5.5

FIN SMITH - produced a fantastic kick that set Saints away for their only try, and he didn't shy away from the physicality of the game once again... 6

CALLUM BRALEY - didn't do too much wrong overall in a steady showing that will help him compete for a start at Leicester on Saturday... 6

ETHAN WALLER - didn't do much wrong in open play but was handed a really tough task in the scrum as he came up against man mountain Uini Atonio, who won the battle... 5

ROBBIE SMITH - made a strong claim for more starts as he was all-action during the first half, making some good hits... 6.5

EHREN PAINTER - wasn't able to get too involved but it was good to see this man back in the action and he will only get better with more game time... 5.5

LUKHAN SALAKAIA-LOTO - consistently found himself on the wrong side of the referee and eventually saw red, meaning he is likely to miss the trip to Tigers. And what a miss he will be for Saints... 4.5

DAVID RIBBANS - started the game in ferocious fashion and though he was penalised on a couple of occasions, he could be fairly pleased with his showing, which included a try-saving tackle... 6.5

COURTNEY LAWES - didn't get a chance to make an impact on the game as he was forced off after just 30 minutes with a calf injury that Saints and England will hope isn't serious... 5.5

AARON HINKLEY - came off with Saints just a point down, having produced an all-action showing that surely makes him a must-start against Leicester Tigers on Saturday... 7.5

LEWIS LUDLAM - the skipper rarely fails to impress, and he was in strong form again here, carrying time after time and refusing to take a backward step... 7

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

ALEX COLES (for Lawes 30) - did well to disrupt La Rochelle on a couple of occasions but couldn't have a huge impact as most of his game was played alongside just 13 men... 5.5

ALFIE PETCH (for Painter 40) - a really tough game for the prop to come into against a La Rochelle pack who were starting to step it up... 5.5

OLLIE SLEIGHTHOLME (for Skosan 45) - made a difference for Saints as he looked so hungry, causing problems at the breakdown and making a try-saving tackle on Brice Dulin... 6.5

MIKE HAYWOOD (for R Smith 53) - helped to set up the try for James and desperately tried to get his team going vocally... 6

TOM JAMES (for Braley 53) - grabbed Saints' only try of the game and also showed awareness to cover on one occasion... 6