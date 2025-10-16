Newcastle Red Bulls v Northampton Saints: Full team news

Tommy Freeman (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tommy Freeman has been passed fit to start for Saints in the Gallagher PREM game at Newcastle Red Bulls on Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

Freeman was forced off just three minutes into the second half last Saturday after suffering a hip pointer injury in the win against Leicester Tigers, but he is able to make the trip to Kingston Park.

George Hendy is ruled out after picking up an injury against Tigers, meaning Freeman moved to full-back and Tom Litchfield comes in on the wing.

Italy loosehead prop Danilo Fischetti will make his first PREM start for Saints as he comes in for Manny Iyogun, who is among the replacements.

Josh Kemeny makes his first start of the season, while Sam Graham returns from the concussion he suffered in the PREM opening-day draw with Exeter Chiefs.

Graham lines up at seven, with Tom Pearson rested this week.

Callum Chick will captain Saints against the club he left during the summer.

Saints opt for a 6:2 split on a bench that includes Henry Pollock.

Hendy, Emeka Atuanya, George Furbank, Curtis Langdon, Cleopas Kundiona, Elliot Millar Mills, James Ramm, Ollie Sleightholme and Charlie Ulcoq are on the 'not considered for selection' list this week.

Newcastle Red Bulls: 15 Boeta Chamberlain; 14 Oli Spencer, 13 Alex Hearle, 12 Max Clark, 11 Liam Williams; 10 Brett Connon, 9 Simon Benitez Cruz; 1 Adam Brocklebank, 2 George McGuigan (c), 3 Richard Palframan; 4 Jamie Hodgson, 5 Freddie Clarke; 6 Fergus Lee-Warner, 7 Tom Gordon, 8 Amanaki Mafi.

Replacements: 16 Ollie Fletcher, 17 Murray McCallum, 18 Luan de Bruin, 19 Oscar Usher, 20 Freddie Lockwood, 21 James Elliott, 22 Rhys Beckmans, 23 Stefan Coetzee.

Saints: 15 Tommy Freeman; 14 Edoardo Todaro, 13 Rory Hutchinson, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 11 Tom Litchfield; 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Robbie Smith, 3 Trevor Davison; 4 Alex Coles, 5 JJ Van Der Mescht; 6 Josh Kemeny, 7 Sam Graham, 8 Callum Chick (c).

Replacements: 16 Craig Wright, 17 Emmanuel Iyogun, 18 Luke Green, 19 Tom Lockett, 20 Ed Prowse, 21 Henry Pollock, 22 Archie McParland, 23 Anthony Belleau.