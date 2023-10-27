Newcastle Falcons v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Sunday's game

George Furbank and Fraser Dingwall return to bolster Saints’ backline for Sunday’s Gallagher Premiership game at Newcastle Falcons (kick-off 3pm).

George Furbank returns to skipper Saints at Newcastle (photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Furbank, who will skipper the side, has not played since suffering a calf injury in the win against Doncaster Knights, while Dingwall was forced off in the league opener against Sale Sharks.

George Hendy is also passed fit and starts on the wing, having been unable to take the field against Bristol Bears last weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Freeman and James Ramm are ruled out due to ankle injuries sustained against the Bears.

In the pack, summer signing Chunya Munga comes in for his first Premiership start, taking the place of Alex Moon, who is among the replacements.

Hooker Tom Cruse is named on the bench, with Robbie Smith now sidelined.

Freeman, Ramm, Smith, Juarno Augustus, Callum Braley, Manny Iyogun, Tarek Haffar, Temo Mayanavanua, Beltus Nonleh, Burger Odendaal and Kayde Sylvester make up the lengthy injury list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam and Alex Mitchell are still at the Rugby World Cup.

For Newcastle, Adam Radwan makes his 100th appearance for the club as he starts on the wing.

The 25-year-old has notched 52 tries in 99 outings for the Kingston Park club, and forms part of a side showing five changes from the one which lost 18-14 to Gloucester.

Iwan Stephens is included on the opposite wing, while Elliott Obatoyinbo is rotated in at full-back.

Sam Stuart comes in at scrum-half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Welshman Sam Cross joins the back row of a pack which sees one further change – Mark Tampin slotting in at tighthead prop.

On the bench, there could be a Falcons Premiership debut for Irish hooker Bryan Byrne, a summer arrival from Bristol, while lock John Hawkins – a former Bears team-mate of Byrne – is also in line for his Newcastle bow after arriving from Jersey Reds.

Newcastle Falcons: Obatoyinbo; Radwan, Penny, Jennings, Stephens; Connon, Stuart; Brocklebank, Blamire, Tampin; van der Walt, de Chaves; Cross, Pepper, Chick (c).

Replacements: Byrne, Brantingham, McCallum, Hawkins, McDonald, O’Sullivan, Lockwood, Orlando.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saints: Furbank (c); Seabrook, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Hendy; F Smith, James; E Waller, Langdon, Davison; Munga, Coles; Scott-Young, Pearson, Graham.