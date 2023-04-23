Newcastle Falcons 5 Northampton Saints 66: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Week after week, you’d have heard Saints players and coaches discussing the elusive search for consistency.

Yes, in terms of form week on week, but also in individual matches.

Saints had played some scintillating rugby in patches, but often they had slacked off to allow the opposition to creep into the game.

That is largely inevitable in a league packed with star quality.

Every dog is going to have their part of a day, but on Friday night at Kingston Park, Newcastle's bark was stifled.

The Falcons showed their teeth early with a fine breakaway score, with flying wingers Mateo Carreras and Adam Radwan promising to run riot.

But once Saints got to grips with them, there was only one winner here.

Fin Smith

Phil Dowson's men not only excelled in attack, scoring an eye-watering 10 tries, they also delivered in defence.

And for the full 80 minutes they had been desperately craving.

It resulted in one of the best wins in the recent history of the black, green and gold.

In fact, it was pretty much The Reverse Bristol as they inflicted on the Falcons the kind of misery that had been piled on them by the Bears at Ashton Gate back in March.

How long ago that horror night feels now.

Because, just as they did last season, Saints have come on strong in the closing stages of the season.

They recovered from a difficult encounter at London Irish to bag bonus-point wins against Saracens and Newcastle.

And while the success against Sarries was far from perfect, the victory at Falcons was as close to it as you're going to get.

Yes, they had some help from the home side, particularly at the breakdown, where Newcastle really failed to compete.

They preferred to spread their resources rather than commit, but it didn't pay off.

And if you don't slow Saints down in that area, on a firm surface such as the one at Kingston Park, you are going to be made to pay.

And how.

Saints were ruthless in their execution, securing the bonus point before the break.

They scored a total of 66 unanswered points on a night that will live long in the memory.

They knew they needed to do the job, but this was going over and above their duty.

They tore the Falcons apart with ball in hand, and when called upon, they produced some of the best defensive interventions you will see.

From Alex Mitchell's wonder tackle to Tom Collins' fantastic try-saving effort late in the game, Saints gave their all.

They were so mentally sharp throughout, refusing to lose concentration, something that has so often blighted them and cost them defensively this season.

Right up until the point when Wayne Barnes blew the final whistle, Saints were switched on.

And some of the rugby they played was once again a joy to behold.

This was a thrilling exhibition of what Saints have so often promised they can be.

They turned words into actions in phenomenal fashion.

They did all they could.

And now they wait for help from elsewhere in the quest for a play-off place.

How they rated…

GEORGE FURBANK - made a huge intervention to get back and stop Carreras scoring, and the full-back was switched on throughout... 9

TOM COLLINS - CHRON STAR MAN - what a display from the departing wing! Two tries, a try-saving tackle and some simply scintillating play. He was at his electric best here... 9.5

FRASER DINGWALL - some tidy passing from the centre who also got stuck in defensively before getting a well-earned breather... 8.5

RORY HUTCHINSON - showed off his snake hips with some elusive running that left Falcons trailing in his wake... 9

TOMMY FREEMAN - would have been disappointed had he not scored but eventually his moment came, and he also delivered a lovely offload for Fin Smith's try... 9

FIN SMITH - the fly-half was influential in defence, making his tackles, and he kicked well from the tee while also grabbing a try in a fine all-round performance... 9

ALEX MITCHELL - a simply sensational showing from the scrum-half, who scored a try with his trademark awareness and made one of the best try-saving tackles you will ever see... 9.5

ALEX WALLER - the experienced prop provided a solid platform in the scrum and fought hard in open play... 8.5

SAM MATAVESI - some lovely slaloming when he got his hands on the ball, and he provided a key assist for Juarno Augustus... 9

PAUL HILL - a nice finish from the prop, who had a really strong night as he enjoyed both the physicality and skill of the Saints performance... 9

DAVID RIBBANS - looked emotional prior to the game and poured that into his performance, deservedly capping it with a try... 9

ALEX MOON - thundered forward at every opportunity, relishing the physical battle as he helped to keep Saints on the front foot... 8.5

COURTNEY LAWES - yet another reminder of his class as he disrupted Newcastle at every turn while also showcasing his awareness in open play... 9

LEWIS LUDLAM - the skipper really set the tone for his side, popping up everywhere early on, providing assists and carrying the fight to Falcons... 9

JUARNO AUGUSTUS - brushed defenders aside at will and eventually powered his way over the line before being withdrawn early in the second half... 9

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

