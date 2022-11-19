Newcastle Falcons 28 Northampton Saints 31: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Yet again, they had seen a sizeable lead disintegrate, having previously looked completely untroubled as they sauntered into a 21-0 advantage against Newcastle Falcons.

But unlike in the Premiership game at Saracens on the previous weekend, there was still time to make up for letting a lead slip.

And make up for it Saints did as half-time came at the perfect time, stopping the Falcons momentum and giving the black, green and gold a chance to regroup.

Courtnall Skosan scored to help put Saints 21-0 up against Newcastle

If only they could have had such a break when things started to go pear-shaped at StoneX Stadium!

Just as at the start of the first half, Newcastle found themselves on the back foot at the beginning of the second.

And after Robbie Smith opened his try account for the club and Joel Matavesi maintained his 100 per cent kicking record on the day, Saints eventually saw the game out.

It wasn't without a scare as the Falcons, as so many other sides have done this season, pounced on a Saints error and got the nerves jangling.

But this time there was no late fightback.

Saints eventually booted the ball out to put the seal on a win that should propel them into the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finals.

And what an adventure this has been so far.

From the late agony at London Irish, where Saints really should have won, to the points-fests against Harlequins and Saracens, to this - there has been no shortage of entertainment.

It is a competition that has given valuable minutes to youngsters and more senior players who will feel they should be firmly in the first-team picture.

That class has shown on several occasions, and here it was the likes of Angus Scott-Young, Matavesi, Tom Collins and, in particular, James Ramm leading the way.

Saints certainly have the strength in depth they need this season, but now they know, when December begins, the men who currently hold the starting jerseys will need to shine.

And they will have to shine week in, week out if they are to get the better of the incredibly tough opposition that lies in wait.

What these Premiership Rugby Cup players have done is give the coaches real options while also staying in the fight for silverware.

And that is all that could have been asked of them.

How they rated...

JAMES RAMM - CHRON STAR MAN - What a performance this was from the full-back! Seemed to be everywhere, offloading superbly, breezing past defenders and gathering the high ball with real security... 9

COURTNALL SKOSAN - showed his class with a fine finish during the first half and aside from a missed tackle here and there, he was strong again... 7.5

ETHAN GRAYSON - a really determined display from the centre as he put the Falcons on the back foot, forcing Guy Pepper into the sin bin inside just three minutes... 8

TOM LITCHFIELD - the centre really thunders into contact and he was a handful for the Falcons on a few occasions... 7.5

TOM COLLINS - turned on the turbos to set up a try for Skosan, and he was a threat throughout as his elusive running constantly troubled the home side... 8

JOEL MATAVESI - a hugely impressive display from the fly-half as he made all of his kicks, pulled the strings with ball in hand and even made a try-saving tackle and turnover... 9

CALLUM BRALEY - tried to get his team moving, and succeeded at times, especially early on, showing he can be a steadying presence... 7

ETHAN WALLER - a strong 100th Saints appearance for the prop, and he even showcased some decent passing at times... 7.5

ROBBIE SMITH - a bundle of energy, the hooker was really fired up against his former club, darting around the field and powering into contact before scoring his first Saints try... 8.5

EHREN PAINTER - didn't shy away from hard work in attack and defence as he looked determined to impress... 7

BRANDON NANSEN - put his power on display as he gave the Falcons no chance of stopping him for his early try, and he continued in that fashion for much of the game... 8

TOM LOCKETT - the lock appears to have a good future ahead of him and he got stuck in here... 7

KAYDE SYLVESTER - a powerful presence as he carries with real force and he cajoled his team-mates to lift their levels... 7.5

ANGUS SCOTT-YOUNG - the Australian flanker was a picture of desire as he carried hard and tackled hard, showing his first-team class once again... 8.5

GEORDIE IRVINE - was man of the match for Bedford on the previous weekend and picked up where he left off here, scoring early on and showing some good strength... 7

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

DANNY HOBBS-AWOYEMI (for Waller 51) - it was good to see the prop back in action after so much injury agony, and he did some good things... 6.5

