New signing Smith: Saints is the perfect place to develop

And the talented 20-year-old can't wait to learn from Dan Biggar for the rest of the season.

Biggar will be exiting Saints at the conclusion of his contract next year, but first he will try to steer them to some major trophies.

Smith will also hope to play his part in that, having joined with immediate effect after being left out of contract following Worcester Warriors' sad demise.

And the new signing said: "I'm buzzing to be here.

"Obviously it's slightly bittersweet with everything that's gone on (with Worcester), but I'm excited to get started and hit the ground running.

"I'm looking forward to it.

"I knew I was coming for the start of next season and having the opportunity to learn from Biggs and the other guys here - I knew it would stand me in good stead for the future ahead.

Fin Smith has arrived at Saints (picture: Tom Kwah/Northampton Saints)

"Obviously with the way they've started the season and with the rugby they've been playing, I thought there's no club I would develop at better than Northampton.

"It was a no-brainer to be honest.

"Saints play a super-exciting brand of rugby - everyone knows that.

"They play with high speed of ball and move teams around, and that's one of my strengths as a player so it was a club I felt I could develop that side of my game with.

"Obviously the coaching setup here is massive and Sam Vesty is a huge part of what they do so it will be great to work under him and learn from the guys around him to grow on that side.

"I've barely started yet. I had a little run of games last year but this is a new chapter and I'm really ready to develop as a player and become more of a familiar face across the league."

Smith already knows some members of the Saints squad as they were his team-mates with the England Under-20s.

He explained: "I was away in the summer with Ethan Grayson, George Hendy and Tom Lockett.

"I was rooming with George - I don't know whether that was a good or bad thing - so I'm looking forward to catching up with those guys and getting to know the rest of the squad as well.

"You look at the backline here and they are all young, English lads who have started in the position I'm in now and have taken it to the level where they're now getting international honours and playing super well every week.

"Hopefully I can try to follow a similar trajectory and be in the position those guys are now."

Smith is eager to settle in as quickly as possible at Saints as he starts a new adventure.

He said: "When you're in a new environment there's obviously a lot of people you've got to meet and I'm hoping to make good first impressions.

"My parents are very much nervous to let me go out there - I'm very much mummy's little boy - but I'm sure she'll be happy when I'm settled in at my new club and I see a new group of fans so I'm really excited about it."

Smith and his former Worcester team-mates have had a lot to deal with in recent months as financial uncertainty swirled around the Sixways club.

The Warriors were eventually wound up, leaving their players without employment.

And Smith said: "It was devastating for the club and I never thought it was going to get to that stage it ended up in.

"It's an amazing club that served me so well, and the fans, staff and players have been nothing but amazing on my whole journey.

"I'm super grateful for all the messages and kind words wishing me well moving on.

"Hopefully things can sort themselves out there because it's so tough seeing the position the club is in.

"Thanks to everyone for the support and hopefully we'll cross paths again some time, whether that be on the pitch or in the bar for a beer."

Smith was clearly part of a close-knit group at Sixways.

He added: "I found ways to keep busy because we had a lot of days sat at home, waiting for things to happen.

"The big learning from that is just how important it is having a good relationship with your team-mates.

"It was so important, and being around the guys, I don't know what all of us would have done if we didn't have each other.

"We had a group chat, a coffee and took our mind off things to get through it with humour.

"I'm glad we had a real tight-knit relationship there to get us through."

Life off the pitch is busy for Smith as he is currently studying economics and perfecting his swing in his spare time.

"I've been trying to get into my golf recently, getting my handicap down," he said.

"I'm not very good, but I like spending time with the boys outside of rugby.

"I'm doing a Uni degree in economics online so that keeps me busy. It's not exactly what you want to be doing on your days off always, but it's good.

"I'm also a pretty laid-back family guy who likes just knocking about with the boys."

Smith is now desperate to get his first taste of action at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

He said: "It's amazing - the best pitch in the league and an amazing atmosphere.

"I can't wait and on a rugby side of things, it will be great to pick up the rugby as fast as I can and learn and get myself out there as a player.

"I want to show what I can offer an crack on.