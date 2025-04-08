New signing Fischetti: 'It's very special to be joining Northampton Saints'

Danilo Fischetti (photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Danilo Fischetti has described the opportunity he has been given at Saints as 'incredible'.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Italy loosehead prop will be making the move to Northampton from Zebre this summer.

He will help to fill the void left by Leicester Tigers-bound Tarek Haffar and will bring a huge amount of experience and talent to Saints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old is Italy's first-choice loosehead and is club captain at Zebre.

Known for his speed and power in the loose as well as for his scrummaging prowess, Fischetti began his professional career with Rugby Calvisano while also gaining age-grade international experience with Italy Under-17s, Under-18s and Under-20s.

A move to Zebre beckoned in 2019, and Fischetti has spent six seasons in Parma in two stints at the club, either side of a move to London Irish for the 2022/23 campaign – where he made 19 appearances in total across the Gallagher Premiership and Investec Champions Cup competitions, before the Exiles were placed into administration.

He has made more than 50 appearances for both Zebre and Italy, and is now looking forward to the next chapter of his career, at Saints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me it’s very special to be joining Northampton Saints,” said Fischetti.

“I loved my previous spell in the Premiership with London Irish – the competitiveness of the competition and the support from the fans across the league is very good.

“I remember coming into cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens for the first time a few years ago and being blown away by the place, and the way the supporters got behind the team was really crazy.

“I’ve already had some helpful conversations with the coaches at Saints, who showed me where they think I can improve my game, and these are areas which are a big focus for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a prop, I love getting around the park to make as many tackles and carries as I can, that’s probably my super strength – but of course the set piece is also crucial for me and making sure I am as impactful as possible in that area.

“The opportunity to play for Northampton is incredible.

"I enjoyed watching the team win the Premiership title last year, and repeating that is a huge target for me – I am coming here to try to win trophies.

“But my first steps are to play well and settle in at the club as best I can, so I am very really looking forward to getting started in Northampton next season.”