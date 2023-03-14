The 30-year-old tighthead prop, who can play on both sides of the scrum, heads to the black, green and gold with the club still firmly in the race to secure a top-four place in the Gallagher Premiership this season.

Davison is set to have a big part to play as Saints finish their regular campaign with games against London Irish, Saracens and his former club, Falcons.

And the England international said: “I’ve really enjoyed watching Saints over the past few seasons – I like their style and the brand of rugby the team is playing, which is really entertaining.

Trevor Davison

“I’m at the stage of my career where I feel like I need a change; I’ve been in Newcastle my whole life, so when the opportunity arose to come to Northampton, I wanted to give it a shot.

“I’ve spoken to Robbie Smith, Joel Matavesi and all the boys I know from England camps about the club, and I’ve heard nothing but good things about the environment and the coaches here.

