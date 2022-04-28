New Saints wing Ramm was recommended by Horne

Horne was a hugely popular figure at Franklin's Gardens before being forced to retire due to an injury sustained in a game against Leicester Tigers back in April 2018.

Saints have continued to keep in touch with the former Australia centre, and he has spoken highly of Ramm.

The 23-year-old will make the move to Northampton from the NSW Waratahs, who Horne played for.

And Dowson, who takes over as Saints director of rugby this summer, said: “James is English-qualified but was on the fringes of the Australia squad last year, and we spoke to Rob Horne at length about him too - he is a big fan of James so he comes to us highly recommended.

“James is tall, strong, aggressive and talented under the high ball.

"He’s obviously an impressive athlete given his top-level gymnastics background, but he’s grown into an excellent rugby player over the last few years.

“There’s a huge amount of potential for James to develop further given his age as well, and based on his size and ability to dominate in the air, we’re confident he’ll compliment the group of back-three players we already have at the club really nicely.”