New Saints signing Mapu reveals close bond with Pisi brothers

New Saints signing Iakopo Mapu has revealed his close bond with two of his new club's double-winning stars.

Samoa back row forward Mapu, who has signed a deal at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens until the end of the season, is a friend of the Pisi brothers, George and Ken.

He even stayed with the Pisis back in New Zealand and was given Saints kit by the duo, who lifted the Premiership crown with Northampton back in 2014.

And Mapu, who is 27 years old and has seven international caps to his name, is now looking forward to following in the footsteps of his fellow Samoans at Saints this season.

“This is a life-changing move for me, and when I first got the call from Northampton, I was shaking," Mapu said.

"It’s my first opportunity to play overseas, it means a lot to my family and I, and I’m going to give it my all, 100 per cent, to play hard and make my time with Saints a success.

“I’m really happy and excited for this new stage of my journey. It was a long trip over from New Zealand, but my family loved seeing some snow in our first week in England, and everyone at Saints has been incredible in getting us set up and welcomed into the community here.

“It was amazing to meet the boys earlier this week – getting out on the training pitch with them really made it clear that I have found a place where I am going to be comfortable and improve as a player.

“I was born and raised in Samoa, but when I moved to New Zealand for high school, I stayed with the Pisi brothers and their family. We know each other really well, their parents gave me brilliant advice all through my junior rugby career, and Ken and George used to give me Northampton kit to wear when I was training – which I loved!

“Playing here in Northampton is going to be a different level for me in my career, and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in and putting hard work on and off the field.”