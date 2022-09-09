New date and kick-off time confirmed for Saints' Premiership season opener at Sale Sharks
Saints' Gallagher Premiership season opener at Sale Sharks will now be played on Sunday (September 11) with a kick-off time of 3pm.
The game was originally scheduled to take place tonight, but has been moved back as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.
A Saints statement read: "The thoughts and deepest condolences of everyone at Northampton Saints remain with the Royal Family, following yesterday’s announcement of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"The Club shares in the sorrow of those across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth who are today mourning Her Majesty The Queen and celebrating her immeasurable contribution to public life, including sport.
"Last night’s Premiership Rugby Cup fixture against Saracens and this evening’s opening Premiership match against Sale Sharks were both postponed as a mark of respect.
Most Popular
-
1
Saints' Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Saracens is postponed
-
2
FA calls off all grassroots football this weekend as 'a mark of respect'
-
3
Returning King back in the old routine for Daventry
-
4
Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Friday's Gallagher Premiership opener
-
5
Summer signing Smith happy that Saints will face formidable Saracens side
"Alongside Sale Sharks, the Club can now confirm that the Round One Premiership match will instead take place on Sunday (11 September) with a kick-off time of 3pm.
"Supporters should not travel to Salford this evening (Friday 9 September). Sale Sharks have confirmed that all tickets purchased for the original date will still be valid. Alternatively, refunds* (booking fee not included) will be provided to anyone who purchased a match ticket and is unable to attend the rearranged date.
"To claim a refund, please email [email protected] before the deadline of 10pm on Saturday 10 September.
"Unfortunately, Premiership Rugby has confirmed that as a result of the rearrangement, Sharks vs Saints will no longer be broadcast on PRTV Live. Highlights of the match will be uploaded to Saints TV, and the full match to PRTV, as soon as permissible by the league which is likely to be 24hrs following the full-time whistle.
"All flags at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens will remain at half-mast throughout the ten-day national mourning period."