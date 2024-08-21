New club for Braley as former Saints scrum-half signs for Saracens
The 30-year-old has joined the men from StoneX Stadium as injury cover on a three-month deal, with Gareth Simpson sidelined for the first part of the 2024/25 campaign..
Braley made 15 appearances for Saints but was left out of contract this summer and will now start the next chapter of his career.
He has plenty of experience, having played for Bristol Bears, Gloucester and Benetton before making the move to Saints in 2022.
Braley has 15 caps for Italy, including representing them at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
And Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said: “Callum is a very experienced player who we are confident will be a strong addition to our squad.
"We are already impressed with how he has settled in and look forward to seeing him take to the pitch.”
