Nansen pleased to see Saints' 'young cats' purr against Saracens

Saints secured a 58-34 win in the Premiership Rugby Cup clash at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, scoring nine tries in the process.

Courtnall Skosan grabbed a hat-trick, Frankie Sleightholme and Henry Pollock delivered doubles and there were also scores for Joel Matavesi and Aaron Hinkley.

And 28-year-old lock Nansen said: "The way we play is fast and relentless, and when you play like that for 80 minutes, you're going to be tired.

Brandon Nansen

"We pulled it off and it shows what we can do when we play for 80 minutes.

"As a whole, we stuck to our structures.

"We had a lot of young cats like (Henry) Pollock, who is 17 coming out of school, and he put his hand up.

"From one to 23, everyone put their hand up.

"When you look around the circle and you've got a lot of young cats, they need to be able to know they can go out there and do their thing in our structure, and just be confident.

"A lot of guys are trying to get into that Premiership 23, myself included, and we've got to keep each other accountable for everything.

"Sometimes people have got to play for the second team as well, and that's us.