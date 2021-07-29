Myler and North could square up to Saints in September

Stephen Myler

That is because the black, green and gold have confirmed they will be hosting Myler and North s current club, Ospreys, in a pre-season game on Friday, September 10 (kick-off 7.30pm).

The match comes eight days before Saints' Gallagher Premiership curtain raiser, at home to Gloucester.

And it will be another chance for fans to watch their team in action at the Gardens, having been starved of live action for most of last season.

Saints have won seven of nine fixtures against Ospreys in all competitions to date, including the latest meeting between the sides in a pre-season friendly back in 2018.

Tickets for this fixture will go on general sale on Friday, August 13, priced at £15 / £5 (adult / junior) (plus £1.50 booking fee).

The match is free for season ticket holders, residents within The Parish, and those who have committed to the all-new Membership Programme (costing just £20 for the season).