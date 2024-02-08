George Hendy (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

And the 21-year-old can't wait to keep getting better after signing a new contract at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Hendy has made 13 appearances during this campaign, and he would have had even more game time had he not suffered a knee injury against Toulon in December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he is now closing in on a return to full fitness and will hope to play a big role during the run-in.

“I’m happy with the opportunities I have been given here at Saints and the way my game has grown this season – I think that I am becoming a better player," Hendy said.

“To continue here with the coaching setup and these quality players around me will only help me to improve, in particular (head coach) Sam Vesty, who has helped me so much on the attacking side of my game.

“(Defence coach) Lee Radford has also been massive for me in improving my defensive work, giving me lots of pointers around the tackle area and my positioning around the pitch."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hendy first joined Saints’ Academy set-up at 16 years old, earning his first senior contract ahead of the 2021/22 season.

He made his first-team debut in a Premiership Rugby Cup fixture against London Irish and has notched up 25 appearances so far for the black, green and gold.

He has scored 10 tries along the way – with four of those coming this season.

And Hendy said: “It’s really exciting to be involved in our back three at the moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have got some really talented players and know what we want to put out on the pitch. So, it is always good fun to run out there and play the rugby we enjoy playing.

“The results we’ve had also show how tight-knit a squad we are this year.

"Looking ahead, I want to put my foot down as a regular in the starting 15, and everyone has those international ambitions in the long term.