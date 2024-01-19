Munster v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's game at Thomond Park

Saints have selected a full-strength side to take on Munster at Thomond Park on Saturday evening (kick-off 5.30pm).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As expected, boss Phil Dowson has decided it's full steam ahead as Saints bid to secure a win that would help them to finish top of Investec Champions Cup Pool 3.

Burger Odendaal has returned from the concussion he sustained against Exeter and he will be on the bench this weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Savala will also be among the replacements as Saints potentially look to give him minutes ahead of next weekend's game against Newcastle Falcons.

George Furbank skippers Saints at Thomond Park (photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

One player has been added to the injury list, with Sam Matavesi having taken a knock and not made it in time.

That means Robbie Smith returns to the bench to back up Curtis Langdon.

Matavesi, George Hendy, Lewis Ludlam, James Ramm and Tom Seabrook make up the ‘not available for selection’ list this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Munster: Zebo; Nash, Frisch, Nankivell, Daly; Crowley, Casey; Loughman, Scannell, Jager; Ahern, Beirne (c); O’Mahony, Hodnett, Coombes.

Replacements: Clarke, Wycherley, Ryan, Gleeson, Kendellen, Murray, Carbery, O’Brien.

Saints: Furbank (c); Freeman, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Sleightholme; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, Langdon, Davison; Mayanavanua, Coles; Lawes, Pearson, Augustus.