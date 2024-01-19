News you can trust since 1869
Munster v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's game at Thomond Park

Saints have selected a full-strength side to take on Munster at Thomond Park on Saturday evening (kick-off 5.30pm).
By Tom Vickers
Published 19th Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT
As expected, boss Phil Dowson has decided it's full steam ahead as Saints bid to secure a win that would help them to finish top of Investec Champions Cup Pool 3.

Burger Odendaal has returned from the concussion he sustained against Exeter and he will be on the bench this weekend.

Charlie Savala will also be among the replacements as Saints potentially look to give him minutes ahead of next weekend's game against Newcastle Falcons.

George Furbank skippers Saints at Thomond Park (photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
George Furbank skippers Saints at Thomond Park (photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

One player has been added to the injury list, with Sam Matavesi having taken a knock and not made it in time.

That means Robbie Smith returns to the bench to back up Curtis Langdon.

Matavesi, George Hendy, Lewis Ludlam, James Ramm and Tom Seabrook make up the ‘not available for selection’ list this week.

Munster: Zebo; Nash, Frisch, Nankivell, Daly; Crowley, Casey; Loughman, Scannell, Jager; Ahern, Beirne (c); O’Mahony, Hodnett, Coombes.

Replacements: Clarke, Wycherley, Ryan, Gleeson, Kendellen, Murray, Carbery, O’Brien.

Saints: Furbank (c); Freeman, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Sleightholme; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, Langdon, Davison; Mayanavanua, Coles; Lawes, Pearson, Augustus.

Replacements: R Smith, Iyogun, Millar Mills, Moon, Graham, James, Odendaal, Savala.

