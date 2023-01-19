Munster flanker O'Donoghue hit with ban after being dismissed against Saints

O'Donoghue was dismissed in the 23rd minute of the Heineken Champions Cup clash at Thomond Park, but Munster still managed to grab a 27-23 win.

He faced a disciplinary hearing this week and the decision was announced on Thursday.

An EPCR statement read: "The Munster Rugby back row, Jack O’Donoghue, has been suspended for three weeks following an independent Disciplinary Hearing arising from his club’s Heineken Champions Cup, Round 3 match against Northampton Saints at Thomond Park.

"O’Donoghue was sent off by the referee, Tual Trainini (France), in the 23rd minute of the match for tackling the Northampton Saints second row, David Ribbans, in a dangerous manner in contravention of Law 9.13 (Law 9.13 A player must not tackle an opponent dangerously).

"Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.13 relating to dangerous tackling carries the following sanction entry points - Low End: 2 weeks; Mid-range: 6 weeks; Top end: 10 to 52 weeks

"An independent Disciplinary Committee comprising Ian Unsworth KC (England), Chair, Nigel Williams (Wales) and Martyn Wood (England) heard submissions from O’Donoghue, who accepted the red card decision, from the Munster Rugby Team Manager, Niall O’Donovan, and from the EPCR Disciplinary Officer, Liam McTiernan.

"The committee upheld the red card decision, finding that in carrying out the tackle in a dangerous manner, O’Donoghue had made contact with Ribbans’ head. It then determined that the offending was at the mid-range of World Rugby’s sanctions and six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

"As the player has a clear disciplinary record, and as there were no aggravating factors, it was decided to grant him the full 50 per cent mitigation and the committee therefore reduced the sanction by three weeks before imposing a three-week suspension.

"O’Donoghue is free to play on Monday, February 20 due to Munster Rugby’s fixture schedule, however, if he applies for and successfully completes a World Rugby Coaching Intervention, he will be free to play on Monday, January 30.

