Moon explains reasons for Bayonne move as Saints confirm lock will leave

On Tuesday evening, a few days after Bayonne's initial confirmation of the signing, Saints announced that Moon will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has made 115 appearances so far for the black, green and gold, scoring three tries for Saints along the way, since making his debut back in 2016.

A product of Saints' Academy system, Moon admits that while he is realising a career ambition by accepting an offer to play overseas, he is desperate to sign off on a high and end his time at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens by winning a trophy.

Alex Moon in action against Bayonne during this year's clash at the Gardens (photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“I’ve been involved with the club since I was 14 in the Junior Academy, playing in the Academy League at Under-18 level, and getting my first professional contract as an 18-year-old,” he said.

“Almost half my life has been spent here, so of course the club means a great deal to me.

"But I’d always planned to spend some of my career playing abroad after loving my time in Australia a few years back with Randwick, and this opportunity at Bayonne was a fantastic one to move to a different part of the world.

“Some external factors, such as England selection, probably played their part as well.

"It just feels like now is the right time for me to try my hand playing in a different league, and I’m looking forward to testing myself in the Top 14.

“Everyone is so close at Saints and supportive of each other, it is one of the most special things about the club.

"I had to move a long way away from my family at 18 years old, but everyone has been fantastic the whole way through, and obviously the fanbase are awesome as well.

“Last weekend, after Bayonne made the news public, a lot of supporters came up to me and wished me the best for the future, which is reflective of my time here.

"Phil Dowson, the rest of the coaches, and Mark Darbon have all been class in understanding why this is the right time for me to move on.

“I’m still desperate to finish my time here on a high note; I’ve been involved in three Premiership semi-finals without progressing, which doesn’t sit well with me.

"We’ve been inconsistent at times throughout my career here, doing ok but not realising our potential, but now we’ve got a real opportunity this season to win on the biggest stage.”

Moon joined Saints’ Junior Academy aged 14 and progressed through the ranks at the Gardens while at St Joseph's College and then Sedbergh School, signing his first professional contract ahead of the 2015/16 season.

The lock made his senior debut for the club in 2016 against Newcastle Falcons in the Anglo-Welsh Cup, before helping the Wanderers lift back-to-back Premiership Rugby Shield trophies in 2017 and 2018.

But it was in the 2018/19 season that Moon really broke through into the first-team squad, making 18 appearances as Saints lifted the Premiership Rugby Cup that term.

Moon's performances in that campaign – including his first Saints try, in the European Challenge Cup quarter-final against Clermont Auvergne – earned the second row his first senior contract.

And after 20 further appearances for Saints the following year, he was rewarded with a call-up to England's summer training camp in 2020.

Moon helped Saints to Gallagher Premiership semi-finals in 2019, 2022 and 2023, and brought up a century of appearances for the club against Bristol Bears at the start of this season in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Saints boss Phil Dowson said: “Alex’s move was announced very quickly by Bayonne, and we’re disappointed our supporters will have heard the news that way.

“We wanted to keep hold of Moony, but there were a few forces at play, with him wanting to play abroad at some stage and not being involved with England in the here and now.

“So, he was looking for a new opportunity, and we’re fortunate that in that second row area we’ve got lots and lots of quality in guys like Alex Coles, Temo Mayanavanua and Chunya Munga. Tom Lockett was man of the match for Bedford Blues on Friday and he’s someone we’ve got a lot of hope for.