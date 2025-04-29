Mixed injury news for Saints ahead of Leinster showdown

George Furbank (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson has confirmed George Furbank will not be available for Saints' Investec Champions Cup semi-final against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

Furbank, who suffered a broken arm in the win against Vodacom Bulls in December, made his long-awaited return from the bench against Castres Olympique on April 12.

Furbank had to replace George Hendy, who suffered a shoulder injury, in the opening five minutes against Castres and went on to star in the quarter-final win.

But the England star felt the full force of the French side, meaning his arm has continued to give him pain.

And ahead of this weekend's trip to Dublin, Dowson said: "George won't play this weekend. He's struggling to get over that arm break and into contact so he won't be available this week.

"He keeps getting whacks on it, it's going numb and it's very painful. I don't think that's unusual for an arm that's been plated.

"He's clearly desperate to get back in for a game like this, but unfortunately it's come too soon for him.

"It's clearly very painful and we don't want to make it any worse. We're trying to manage that conservatively."

One piece of better news comes in the form of centre Fraser Dingwall, who came off late on against Bristol Bears last weekend due to a head injury assessment.

But Dingwall was at Tuesday's media session ahead of the Leinster clash and confirmed he is available to play at the Aviva Stadium.

"Just the gum shields we wear have chips in them that measure head contact and head load and if you're above a certain threshold you're pulled off for a HIA," Dingwall explained.

"That's all it was, just I'd met the threshold but I've been through all the HIA protocols and it's all fine so I'm fine for this weekend.

"It would have been very annoying (not to be able to play) but it's all good so thankfully nothing to worry about."

Trevor Davison had to withdraw before kick-off last weekend due to a calf issue, but the prop still has a chance of being available this Saturday.

Doubts remain about centre Burger Odendaal's availability, but several other key men are confirmed out, with the likes of Ollie Sleightholme and George Hendy recovering from ankle and shoulder injuries respectively.

Tom Pearson and Charlie Savala were both on crutches at the game against Bristol last weekend so they are also unavailable.

Robbie Smith, Sam Graham and Archie McParland have already been confirmed as out for the rest of the season.