Mitchell insists Saints can still make 2025 a special year

Alex Mitchell (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Alex Mitchell insists Saints are still capable of making 2025 as special as 2024.

The black, green and gold will play their final game of the calendar year on Saturday as they host Newcastle Falcons in a sold-out Gallagher Premiership fixture at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens (kick-off 3pm).

But Phil Dowson's men face an uphill fight in the bid to retain their title as their 39-24 defeat at Saracens last Sunday was their fifth in eight league games so far this season.

That has left them with a huge amount of ground to make up in the race for the play-offs, but Saints are at least sitting pretty in Europe.

They are currently top of their pool in the Investec Champions Cup thanks to claiming two bonus-point wins from as many matches so far.

And England star Mitchell said: "We're in a really good place because we've got a really young side. I'm 27 and I'm one of the oldest in the backs!

"We're in a really good place with the squad we've got.

"We've got a lot of young, exciting talent that is really going to push us.

"In terms of the year ahead, hopefully it's more of the same.

"We really want to push for the play-offs again and try to go for the trophy.

"In Europe, we're top of the league at the moment so we want to get the confidence going, get on a run and try to go one more than last year.

"Hopefully we can really push on."

Mitchell scored what proved to be the winning try in the Premiership final victory against Bath back in June.

And though he has had to deal with a neck problem in the latter part of 2024, it hasn't taken the shine off a special 12 months.

He said: "It's been a fantastic year, hasn't it?

"For Saints, it's been brilliant. We got that win at the Bulls, we nearly tipped Leinster at Croke Park and then winning the Premiership has always been a dream of mine.

"I joined Saints the year after they won the title 10 years ago and it's been a massive goal for me to win that title so it's fantastic.

"I've had a lot of honours with England as well so for me it's been a fantastic year."

Alex Mitchell was speaking at the cinch Store in Northampton, where Saints players were wrapping presents for fans and raising money for the Northampton Saints Foundation.