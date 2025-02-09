Mitchell heaps praise on Saints team-mate Smith after memorable England win

Alex Mitchell embraced Saints team-mate Fin Smith after England beat France (photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Alex Mitchell hailed 'fantastic leader' Fin Smith after the Saints fly-half steered England to a thrilling 26-25 win against France on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith was named player of the match after shining in the Guinness Six Nations showdown at Allianz Stadium.

The Saints 10 provided try assists for Tommy Freeman and Elliot Daly during the second period as well as kicking two crucial conversions, the second of which won the match for England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Mitchell, who was typically impressive at scrum-half, had plenty of praise for his Saints team-mate.

Mitchell said: "He's fantastic.

"He's only 22 and he leads the boys round. He's a fantastic leader.

"He actually makes my job so easy.

"He's class to have at 10. We're very lucky in that position and he was class.

"He's so mature, a top lad and one of my good mates."

There was incredible noise at Allianz Stadium after Smith booted the ball out to put the seal on a memorable success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was fantastic - one of the best I've heard it," Mitchell said.

"I loved it and it's what you need to get you over the line in the last 10 minutes.

"What a game! Back and forth in the last few minutes and there were a lot of mistakes in there but we found a way to win it.

"I'm buzzing."

Mitchell was one of four Saints players who started for England, with Smith, Ollie Sleightholme and Tommy Freeman also in the 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith and Freeman combined to superb effect as the fly-half sent up a high ball that the wing gathered to score a fine try.

And Mitchell said: "We knew we just had to stay alive for opportunities.

"Freemo is world class at it and Fin wanted to just put it up on their winger.

"Freemo, what a finish from him! He was class."

France were always a threat, but England stuck in the game before eventually thwarting Antoine Dupont and Co.

"It's massive," Mitchell said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We spoke about it during the week that they can pull stuff out of nothing.

"Dupont is obviously a class player so we just had to be alive to that and run for each other.

"We had to find a way to make that last-ditch tackle, make them make one more pass and a few times we did that and they fumbled the ball so credit to the boys because we found a way to stop some tries."

England had lost their Six Nations opener in Ireland, but they bounced back well against France and will now look to build on that success when they host Scotland on February 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what England can take from the win against France, Mitchell said: "That belief, that confidence.

"We know we're a top side but the last few games haven't gone our way and we've lost a few by a last-minute try or a penalty so that's been frustrating.

"We know we're a good enough side to beat the best teams in the world and that confidence we'll get from beating them is going to be massive for us.

"We've now got a fallow week to work on the mistakes and it's exciting how much we can do."