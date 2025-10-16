Mitchell explains how 'big chat' led to Saints stars deciding to stay put

Alex Mitchell (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

After his new contract at Saints was announced this week, Alex Mitchell has explained how a 'big chat' among him and his team-mates prompted a 'domino effect' of re-signings.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mitchell became the second key member of the black, green and gold squad to commit his future to the club, following in the footsteps of half-back partner Fin Smith.

Saints are eager to keep their talented team together, making early moves to renew the contracts of their key men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Mitchell says a conversation among the squad prompted a group decision to stay at Saints.

"It's obviously a big thing because you don't want to be the only one who's signing and no one else stays," the England star told this publication on Wednesday afternoon. "It's definitely something you think about.

"Me, Fin and the other boys out of contract had a big chat about what kind of things we were planning on doing and whether we were staying.

"The main consensus was that we like it here, we're a good set of mates so we all pretty much said to each other 'let's sign' and we went from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can't remember who signed first. I think maybe Fin might have signed first and there was a bit of a domino effect.

"I was next to go."

And Mitchell says it didn't take him long to come to the decision of staying at Saints for the foreseeable future.

"It was pretty quick," said the 28-year-old.

"I've obviously still got another year at Saints but I was having chats with them and it's obviously a place I really want to stay because I love the boys, love the coaches, love the fans so in the end it was a couple of weeks chatting, a bit of negotiation and I'm really happy to stay.

"It was an easy decision in the end."

Saints won the Gallagher PREM in 2024 and reached the Investec Champions Cup final last season.

And Mitchell said: "We know we've got a good squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been here before when we were coming ninth and 10th and it's not enjoyable.

"You've got to appreciate when you've got a good squad around you, a good set of lads, good coaches.

"You've got to be grateful and we want to push on.

"Last year wasn't that successful for us, we were a bit disappointed but we've got a good squad, a good coaching setup, and hopefully we can do better this year."

Mitchell has full confidence in Saints' ability to succeed this season.

"I think we can win again, easily," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was the first game back last weekend but we were there, beating a really good Leicester side so we know we've got the quality to perform.

"Hopefully we can get into the top two, hopefully push for the Champions Cup again and the main goal is to win some silverware."

Saints finished eighth in the Gallagher PREM last season, but they were badly hurt by injuries, including one to Mitchell, who missed the first six league matches due to a neck problem.

"It's a big thing with that consistency in the squad," the British & Irish Lions man said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you have a few injuries, it's tough with rotation and resting bodies.

"Hopefully we get a bit luckier this year.

"I obviously missed four or five months last year and a lot of boys were in the same boat.

"Hopefully this year is a bit better in that sense."

Since making his Saints debut in a game against Saracens in September 2017, Mitchell has developed into one of the world's best No.9s.

"It's been 10, 11 years I've been here now so it's obviously been up and down with regards to selection, injuries, stuff like that," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel like I'm slowly growing and getting better as a person and a player.

"I enjoy my rugby here, which is the main thing."

Mitchell has learned a lot from other top scrum-halves that have worn the Saints shirt during his time at the club.

"I was lucky enough when I got here to play with Kahn Fotuali'i when I got here, Lee Dickson and obviously Cobus Reinach was here," he said. "I learned a lot from Cobus and he was a really good bloke as well.

"I was lucky in that sense because in the first five or six years I had quality scrum-halves to learn from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were really good with me, and the coaches have been really good as well so they've really pushed me to try to grow as a player."

Mitchell returned from his mandatory rest period to produce another stellar performance in the 32-26 win against Leicester Tigers last weekend.

The victory meant Saints remained unbeaten in the formative stages of this season.

"If you said at the start of the season we'd have 13 points from the first three games, we'd be pretty happy," Mitchell said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were obviously disappointed with the Exeter game (a 33-33 draw), but we're in a good spot.

"The Gloucester game (which Saints won 37-35 at Kingsholm) is the first time a team has won there in 51 weeks so it's a quality result considering we had a few injuries and lads missing.

"We're in a really good spot and hopefully we can keep pushing on and get that top-two spot."

Next up for Saints is a clash with Newcastle Red Bulls at Kingston Park on Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be some familiar faces on the home side's coaching staff as Alan Dickens occupies a key role at Newcastle and Lee Dickson is also involved.

"Alan Dickens was one of my coaches and he pushed me on when I was younger to push on to become third and second choice," Mitchell said. "He gave me a lot of confidence, which was fantastic.

"It's great to see him still around up at Newcastle and Lee Dickson is obviously up there as well and they are two people I'm quite close with so it will be great to catch up with them on Friday."

Newcastle have lost all three of their league games so far this season, but Saints know they will be difficult to beat, having only won by a point at Kingston Park back in April.

"It's going to be tough," Mitchell said.

"When you go up to Newcastle it's not an easy game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We saw that last year because it was a one-point win and we know it's tough.

"They've got a good set piece, they're a physical team and they're going to make it tough and a stodgy game in a way.

"Hopefully we can go up there, play our way and try to get a decent performance.

"Hopefully we can get five points but we know what's coming and it's going to be a tough day."