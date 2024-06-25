Matavesi sends heartfelt message after Saints departure is announced
and live on Freeview channel 276
It has been confirmed that the Fiji hooker will exit cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens with immediate effect to ‘pursue a playing opportunity overseas’.
Matavesi has been strongly linked with a move to Lyon, with speculation that he has signed a two-year deal at the French club.
If that is confirmed, the 32-year-old will be one of several Saints players moving across the Channel this summer, with key men such as Courtney Lawes, Alex Moon and Lewis Ludlam also bound for France.
Matavesi has been a success story for Saints since making his debut for the club away to Leinster in December 2019.
He arrived from Cornish Pirates and went on to make 89 appearances during a five-season spell at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, scoring 13 tries in the process.
His final appearance for Saints came off the bench in the Gallagher Premiership victory over Bath at Twickenham earlier this month, when he became the first serving military (Royal Navy) rugby player to lift the trophy.
And after his departure from Saints was announced, Matavesi took to Instagram to say goodbye.
He posted: “Firstly I want to thanks @northamptonsaints for allowing me the opportunity to chase a new adventure, something that's right for me and the family.
"Nearly 5 seasons ago I was a championship player chasing a dream and I've been living the dream as a Saint. A great club with so much history and the best and loudest fans you could wish for.
"To the players & staff past and present you've created an environment that's made me way to come into work every day with a massive smile on my face and something I've loved doing. I wish everyone all the success individually and as a team.
"My beautiful family especially my wife @lilymatavesi the adventure continues. Thanks for always having mine and the kids' best interests as your sole focus. We love you and want to make you proud.
"THANK YOU
"ARMY SAINT #2023.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.