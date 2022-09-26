London Irish v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Tuesday's cup clash

Australian back Ramm arrived from NSW Waratahs during the summer and impressed during pre-season.

And he will now get a chance to show what he is made of when he lines up at full-back at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Scrum-half Callum Braley will skipper a strong Saints side in their first cup outing of the campaign.

James Ramm

Prop Ehren Painter returns from injury to start in the front row alongside hooker Robbie Smith and loanee loosehead prop Marty Mulhall, who has arrived at Saints from Bristol Bears last week on a month-long loan deal.

David Ribbans, who was named in the England training squad on Monday morning, makes his return from injury to join Saints’ bench.

Senior Academy players Aston Gradwick-Light and Toby Thame are set for first senior outings in black, green and gold, alongside England Under-18 internationals Henry Pollock and Archie McParland, should they enter the action from the bench.

London Irish: Logan Trotter; Ben Loader, Luca Morisi, Tom Hitchcock, Michael Dykes; Rory Jennings, Hugh O’Sullivan; Tarek Haffar, Patrick Harrison, Ciaran Parker; Ed Scragg, Chunya Munga; Jack Cooke (c), Isaac Curtis-Harris, Ben Atkins.

Replacements: Joseph Vajner, Jamie Jack, Mikey Summerfield, Hallam Chapman, Izzy Moore-Aiono, Ollie Allan, Jacob Atkins, Alex Harmes.

Saints: James Ramm; Courtnall Skosan, Tom Litchfield, Joel Matavesi, Ollie Sleightholme; James Grayson, Callum Braley (c); Marty Mulhall, Robbie Smith, Ehren Painter; Brandon Nansen, Tom Lockett; Kayde Sylvester, Aaron Hinkley, Sam Graham.

Replacements: Aston Gradwick-Light, George Patten, Oisin Heffernan, David Ribbans, Henry Pollock*, Archie McParland*, Toby Thame, George Hendy.