London Irish v Northampton Saints: Full team news for the clash at the Gtech Community Stadium

Davison joined from Newcastle Falcons earlier this month and he immediately gets a start against Irish, with Paul Hill on the bench.

David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlam and Alex Mitchell will all start at the Gtech Community Stadium, having completed their England commitments, but Courtney Lawes remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.

George Furbank is back from a foot problem, and he starts at full-back with James Ramm and Tommy Freeman on the wings.

Trevor Davison

Matt Proctor is ruled out due to the calf problem he picked up against Bath, meaning Rory Hutchinson partners Fraser Dingwall at centre.

Alex Waller will make his 350th Saints appearance as he lines up at loosehead.

Sam Matavesi is away with the Navy so Robbie Smith, who was man of the match against Bath last time out, starts again, with Tom Cruse on the bench.

London Irish: Loader; Cinti, van Rensburg, Jennings, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, O'Sullivan; Fischetti, Creevy, Hoskins; Ratuniyarawa, Simmons; Rogerson (c), Pearson, Fa'aso'o.

Replacements: Willemse, Haffar, Chawatama, Munga, Gonzalez, Cunningham-South, Powell, Arundell.

Saints: Furbank; Ramm, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Freeman; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, R Smith, Davison; Ribbans, Moon; Salakaia-Loto, Ludlam (c), Augustus.

