London Irish had 'complete dominance' at scrum time in win against Saints

The black, green and gold struggled at the set piece, with their forwards put under huge pressure by the home side.

It meant Irish had the platform they needed to prevail, booking a place in the Premiership Rugby Cup final.

But for Saints, it was back to the drawing board.

Saints were beaten by London Irish at the Gtech Community Stadium on Friday night

"They (Irish) were strong all over and we couldn't get a foothold in the game," said assistant coach Ferguson.

"Ultimately, the best team won.

"They had complete dominance in that area (the scrum) and that falls on me. We've got to do some work in that area and review what happened.

"The boys worked really hard throughout the game to find solutions but if you don't get a foothold in a game of rugby, that's what happens to you.

"I just felt we couldn't get a foothold at any point and that's what happens when your set piece and your scrum comes under that much pressure so that's what's frustrating right now.

"You could see in the huddle that there were a lot of distraught people because we came here to compete and put a performance on because that's what we always do in a Saints shirt.

"I just felt we couldn't quite execute a number of things we wanted to do and right now that's what hurts.

"We'll get back in to work on Monday and prepare for our next game.

"Here and now, it's very raw, but there is some stuff in there in terms of the way which the boys kept at it and tried to match that physicality but the lesson is there that if your set piece doesn't function, you don't get a foothold, and if you don't get a foothold you're under pressure.