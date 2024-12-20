Lockett makes up for lost time as he continues to earn Saints' trust

Tom Lockett (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tom Lockett was like a man on a mission last weekend.

Having only returned from a frustrating pectoral injury late last month, the lock was hungry to make another strong impression in South Africa.

Lockett certainly did that, impressing in the second row as he managed to complete the full 80 minutes at altitude as Saints secured a stunning 30-21 win against Vodacom Bulls.

And the 22-year-old feels it was another sign of his progression in black, green and gold.

"I think the biggest thing, progression-wise, that I can see in myself is that there’s now more trust in me, rather than before when I’d come on and maybe play 10-15 minutes," Lockett said. "There’s now more trust in me that I can deliver for a whole game.

"That’s something I’m proud of and I want to keep working on because I really enjoy playing rugby here and it’s so much nicer when you get wins like you do at the weekend and you feel like you’ve had a massive contribution to it."

Looking back on beating the Bulls in their own backyard, Lockett said: "We spoke all week about making a good memory and we knew we’d had a good week anyway, but to top it off with a win like was pretty special.

"We’ve been pretty good at making the most of those experiences and all week we said we’d have a better memory of the trip if we won at the end. It was obviously nice that it was a bit of an upset as well.

"Obviously, it’s a massively difficult place to go and play and win as well, especially in December when it’s so hot. But we spoke about European competition really galvanizing our Premiership season when we went to Glasgow and beat them, we went to Munster and beat them – we obviously beat Toulon here at home.

"It was sort of a catalyst for the rest of our season and obviously we’re two from two now and we’ve performed pretty well against Castres and against the Bulls, and it would be nice for that to carry over."

Saints need that form to carry over immediately as they travel for a tough Gallagher Premiership test at Saracens on Sunday (kick-off 3pm).

"Sarries is always a big game," Lockett said. "They were at the top for so long and obviously last year we were at the top of the pile, so everyone is chasing us.

"We’re ready for that challenge, we’re enjoying where we’re at, we’re rolling from challenge to challenge and we’re up for it again this week.

"We played Saracens three times last season and beat them three times, so we know they’re going to be up for it and coming for us, but we’re excited for the challenge."