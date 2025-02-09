Lockett loved seeing smiles on fresh Saints faces in Coventry win

Tom Lockett was all smiles after scoring for Saints against Coventry (picture: Ketan Shah)

Tom Lockett loved seeing smiles on fresh faces after Saints secured a 50-23 win against Coventry on Saturday afternoon.

Though still only 22, Lockett was one of the more experienced figures in a black, green and gold squad that included the likes of Billy Pasco, Will Glister and debutant Beltus Nonleh.

Lockett showed how far he's come with a try that caught the eye as he held off several Coventry defenders on his way to the line.

But the powerhouse lock got the most enjoyment from the fun his young team-mates had in front of a sizeable crowd at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

"I love it," Lockett said. "This competition means a lot to me, as it does to a lot of the young lads here. This is where we all got our first break in a Saints shirt and to have played a few Prem and European games and then come back to this competition is massive.

"I feel like there's a bit more responsibility to help carry the young lads and lads making their debut like Beltus (Nonleh) through this.

"I wouldn't say I'm a senior player yet, but it's so good because I remember how much days like this meant to me when I was 19 and making my debut.

"To see the smiles on those lads' faces, like Beltus getting a scrum pen at the end there, is unbelievable.

"That's what this competition is about and to score 50 points in front of a home crowd tops off their day as well."

When asked about his try, which came after he collected the ball from Angus Scott-Young following the Australian's clever break, Lockett said: "It makes a change because normally I'm about five metres out!

"We practice moving the game a lot in training and getting the ball into space and I don't find myself there very often but I back myself to finish it when I do."

Saints have now claimed four wins from five matches in Premiership Rugby Cup Pool B.

And they will look to stride into the quarter-finals in style by winning at Nottingham on Friday night.

"I've played at Nottingham a few times with Bedford in the Championship and they've got a really good supporter base," Lockett said.

"Lady Bay is always a great occasion and off the back of a good win, the lads will be looking to back that up and top the group.

"It's part of what this competition is and a lot of the lads in our team will have experienced places like Lady Bay in the Championship or Nat 1.

"As long as it's a rugby pitch and we've got 15 Saints running around, we'll be alright."