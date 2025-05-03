Leinster v Northampton Saints: Big match preview

Jamie Elliott scored a dramatic late try as Saints beat Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in December 2013 (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Competition: Investec Champions Cup semi-final

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, May 3, 2025, 5.30pm

Weather forecast: 14c, mostly sunny

Live television coverage: Premier Sports

Referee: Pierre Brousset (France)

Assistant referees: Luc Ramos (France) and Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy)

TMO: Tual Trainini (France)

Leinster: 15. Hugo Keenan; 14. Tommy O'Brien, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. James Lowe; 10. Sam Prendergast, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park; 1. Cian Healy, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadh Furlong; 4: RG Snyman, 5. Joe McCarthy; 6. Max Deegan, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris (c).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher, 17. Andrew Porter, 18. Rabah Slimani. 19. Ryan Baird, 20. Jack Conan, 21. Luke McGrath, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Jordie Barrett.

Saints: 15. James Ramm; 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Fraser Dingwall, 12. Rory Hutchinson, 11. Tom Litchfield; 10. Fin Smith, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Manny Iyogun, 2. Curtis Langdon, 3. Trevor Davison; 4. Temo Mayanavanua, 5. Alex Coles; 6. Josh Kemeny, 7. Henry Pollock, 8. Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: 16. Henry Walker, 17. Tom West, 18. Elliot Millar Mills, 19. Tom Lockett, 20. Chunya Munga, 21. Angus Scott-Young, 22. Tom James, 23. Tom Seabrook.

Not available for Saints selection: George Furbank, Sam Graham, George Hendy, George Makepeace-Cubitt, Iakopo Mapu, Archie McParland, Burger Odendaal, Tom Pearson, Toby Thame, Charlie Savala, Ollie Sleightholme, Robbie Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recent meeting: Saturday, May 4, 2024: Leinster 20 Saints 17 (Investec Champions Cup semi-final)

Leinster attack coach Tyler Bleyendaal: “Northampton don’t die wondering, it’s nice to watch their backline. Even from very early in the pre-season you see the attacking stuff that they do, which they still do, which is a testament to them. Whether it’s their strikes off the lineouts or if it’s their second or third phase, they do stuff well. They’ve got a lot of sometimes simple, sometimes intricate plays, but the way they do them is quite deliberate and it’s challenging to defend. I love how they kind of build on that and then they also have good athletes. I think they enjoy playing that way. They challenge you in the nine/10 channel, they’ve got wingers that can work. They can play with the ball or just play the power game. Sometimes you enjoy watching other teams play and I enjoy watching them play.”

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "We said playing in Europe is enjoyable because you get great experiences. Playing at Croke Park was unbelievable. We had an Irish strength and conditioning coach who spoke about the history of Croke Park, so that hit different in terms of the history and magnitude of that occasion. We also wanted to play against the best players, so going to Pretoria (to face the Bulls in December) and playing against a lot of South African internationals, playing Munster here and away, you find out where you measure up. I appreciate it's a big challenge, but that's what we want - we want the biggest of challenges. We maybe haven't stepped up to the plate with regards to the Premiership so this challenge is one we're excited about, one that will test us and a great measure to see where we're at."

Opposition dangerman: It’s fair to say it’s a tough task to select just one as Leinster have a talent-laden team full of potential match-winners. But James Lowe scored a hat-trick against Saints in last season’s semi-final, and he will be a massive threat again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Vickers’ prediction: While you would love to truly believe Saints can win this one, it just looks like close to mission impossible to beat this Leinster team in Dublin, especially with the amount of injuries the black, green and gold have. Sadly, it feels like the hosts will prevail, but how good would it be if Phil Dowson’s men could prove pretty much everyone wrong and progress to Cardiff?! Leinster 35 Saints 22.