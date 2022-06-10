Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's Premiership play-off semi-final

Courtnall Skosan starts for Saints

Hill was withdrawn due to concussion during the first half of last weekend's win against Newcastle Falcons, while Furbank picked up an injury in training this week.

That means Tommy Freeman moves to full-back, with Courtnall Skosan coming in on the wing.

Ehren Painter is promoted to take the place of Hill, with Oisin Heffernan ready to make his fourth Saints appearance from the bench.

There are two further changes for Saints, with Manny Iyogun coming in for Alex Waller and Juarno Augustus replacing Aaron Hinkley.

Skipper Lewis Ludlam moves from No.8 to seven to accomodate Augustus.

Leicester Tigers have plenty of options to pick from, and they recall hooker Julian Montoya and centre Dan Kelly.

But there is no place in the matchday 23 for former Saints wing Chris Ashton.

Leicester Tigers: Steward; Potter, Moroni, Kelly, Porter; Ford, Youngs; Genge (c), Montoya, Cole; Wells, Green; Liebenberg, Reffell, Wiese.Replacements: Clare, Leatigaga, Heyes, Chessum, Martin, van Poortvliet, Burns, Nadolo.